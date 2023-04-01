Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home
Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home
Watkins celebrates his goal
Watkins celebrates his goal
Profimedia
Aston Villa came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League, earning their third consecutive head to head win against the North London club.

After a commemoration for Terry Venables, there was a flurry of opportunities at both ends in the opening five minutes, although Dejan Kulusevski sent his effort crashing against the post before Pau Torres guided his header from Lucas Digne’s free-kick delivery marginally wide.

Having got on top, Spurs made the breakthrough 22 minutes in when Pedro Porro’s corner delivery reached Giovani Lo Celso and the Argentine hit a venomous strike that flicked off Diego Carlos and past Emiliano Martinez, marking his first Premier League start of the season with a goal.

Ollie Watkins thought he had provided an immediate response but strayed offside by the finest of margins before heading in from Lucas Digne’s cross.

Ange Postecoglou was still dealt a blow, though, as Rodrigo Bentancur went off injured half an hour in following a rash challenge from Matty Cash.

The hosts still remained in the ascendancy and Son made the net ripple but also saw his goal ruled out for an offside.

After all of their dominance, Spurs’ lead was relinquished in the seventh minute of first-half added time when Torres headed Douglas Luiz’s pinpoint free-kick delivery past Guglielmo Vicario.

Key stats from the match at FT
Flashscore

There was another scare for Vicario shortly after the restart when his unconvincing save from half time substitute Leon Bailey’s strike diverted the ball onto the post.

Son then had another goal ruled out following an offside call on Brennan Johnson and any frustrations being felt were compounded just after the hour mark.

Ollie Watkins linked up with Youri Tielemans before beating Vicario with a clean finish.

As the hosts searched for an equaliser, Porro’s bouncing effort was pushed wide before Ben Davies headed wide from the ensuing corner.

Martinez made brilliant saves in quick succession to deny Johnson and Lo Celso, before Son made it a hat-trick of ruled-out goals as Villa earned the fourth win from their last five Premier League matches to usurp Spurs and take fourth place in the table.

In addition to falling out of the UEFA Champions League places, Spurs suffered a third consecutive league defeat for the first time since February 2022.

Flashscore Man of the Match: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Destiny Udogie available for Spurs but Pape Matar Sarr a doubt, says Ange Postecoglou
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Opta predicts Man City 84% likely to win Premier League despite close standings
Show more
Football
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Football Tracker: Rodrygo gives Madrid lead against Cadiz, United cruise past Everton
Updated
Struggling Bundesliga club Union Berlin appoint Nenad Bjelica as head coach
Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison
German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale
Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Tributes paid for former England and Tottenham manager Terry Venables
Former England, Tottenham and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80
Updated
Francesco Camarda: Who is the boy who made his debut for Milan at the age of 15?
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Football Tracker: Rodrygo gives Madrid lead against Cadiz, United cruise past Everton
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings