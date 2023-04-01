West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate
West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate
West Ham and Brighton couldn't be separated
West Ham and Brighton couldn't be separated
AFP
West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 0-0 draw, as the Seagulls became the final Premier League club to record their first clean sheet this season.

Much of the pre-match talk revolved around both teams’ absentees, so perhaps it was no surprise that neither side got off to a blistering start.

Brighton established plenty of early possession but did little to trouble the hosts, while Jarrod Bowen’s running came close to causing a scare - even if he couldn’t quite get a toe on the Seagulls’ passes.

Alphonse Areola was the first goalkeeper to be worked, when Angelo Ogbonna’s deflection on Facundo Buonanotte’s strike in the 23rd minute took enough pace off it for the Frenchman to collect the spinning ball.

That moment seemed to awaken the Hammers, who had a flurry of chances - having not recorded a single shot before that - but no opener.

Emerson Palmieri fired wide, James Ward-Prowse’s sweetly struck volley was stopped by Jason Steele’s legs and Konstantinos Mavropanos headed off-target.

A Pascal Gross free-kick delivery resulted in Areola saving efforts from Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood, and the German then headed straight at the goalkeeper from James Milner’s cross.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

A free-kick routine saw the ball narrowly evade Mavropanos in the box moments before half time, but the game’s largely pedestrian pace returned after the restart.

Joao Pedro looked the most likely to make something happen for Brighton and linked up with Buonanotte to carve out a Welbeck chance, then danced his way through the Hammers’ box for one of his own with both shots eventually going straight at Areola.

Benrahma’s cross bounced off Billy Gilmour and into the path of Tomas Soucek, who could only poke the ball wide before Gross, Hinshelwood and substitute Evan Ferguson all sent attempts wide as the visitors carved out chances with greater regularity.

There was concern for Brighton as Adam Webster went off with an issue having been missing through injury since mid-November.

Even so, while the Seagulls couldn’t quite force a winner with Jakub Moder blazing his attempt over and Areola denying Adam Lallana, they went a third consecutive match unbeaten to go above Manchester United on goal difference.

That still leaves them behind sixth-placed West Ham who recorded a fourth consecutive PL clean sheet.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United)

The two sides are close in the table
Flashscore

See all of the stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBrightonWest Ham
Related Articles
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
Pepelu fires Valencia to win over Villarreal and into LaLiga's top half
Zubimendi rescues 10-man Real Sociedad at the death against Basque rivals Alaves
Martinez era begins at Boca Juniors following Copa Libertadores dissapoitment
AC Milan should never have sacked Paolo Maldini, says ex-teammate Mark Hateley
Transfer News LIVE: Barca looking at Girona's Garcia, Sancho linked with Dortmund return
Updated
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho loan move
Algeria’s injured striker Amine Gouiri ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations
How Liverpool smashed the Premier League xG record against Newcastle
Spanish football player Hermoso testifies about Rubiales World Cup kiss
Most Read
PDC World Championship: Williams stuns MVG as Humphries storms through
Who is teenage prodigy Luke Littler? He started hitting targets in a nappy
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
Advantage Manchester City as title rivals prepare to lose key players to continental cups

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings