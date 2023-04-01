West Ham hold off Brighton to share spoils in Premier League stalemate

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 0-0 draw, as the Seagulls became the final Premier League club to record their first clean sheet this season.

Much of the pre-match talk revolved around both teams’ absentees, so perhaps it was no surprise that neither side got off to a blistering start.

Brighton established plenty of early possession but did little to trouble the hosts, while Jarrod Bowen’s running came close to causing a scare - even if he couldn’t quite get a toe on the Seagulls’ passes.

Alphonse Areola was the first goalkeeper to be worked, when Angelo Ogbonna’s deflection on Facundo Buonanotte’s strike in the 23rd minute took enough pace off it for the Frenchman to collect the spinning ball.

That moment seemed to awaken the Hammers, who had a flurry of chances - having not recorded a single shot before that - but no opener.

Emerson Palmieri fired wide, James Ward-Prowse’s sweetly struck volley was stopped by Jason Steele’s legs and Konstantinos Mavropanos headed off-target.

A Pascal Gross free-kick delivery resulted in Areola saving efforts from Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood, and the German then headed straight at the goalkeeper from James Milner’s cross.

A free-kick routine saw the ball narrowly evade Mavropanos in the box moments before half time, but the game’s largely pedestrian pace returned after the restart.

Joao Pedro looked the most likely to make something happen for Brighton and linked up with Buonanotte to carve out a Welbeck chance, then danced his way through the Hammers’ box for one of his own with both shots eventually going straight at Areola.

Benrahma’s cross bounced off Billy Gilmour and into the path of Tomas Soucek, who could only poke the ball wide before Gross, Hinshelwood and substitute Evan Ferguson all sent attempts wide as the visitors carved out chances with greater regularity.

There was concern for Brighton as Adam Webster went off with an issue having been missing through injury since mid-November.

Even so, while the Seagulls couldn’t quite force a winner with Jakub Moder blazing his attempt over and Areola denying Adam Lallana, they went a third consecutive match unbeaten to go above Manchester United on goal difference.

That still leaves them behind sixth-placed West Ham who recorded a fourth consecutive PL clean sheet.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United)

