West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair

Scores
News
West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair
David Moyes is the current manager of West Ham
Reuters
West Ham United have appointed Vanessa Gold as the new joint-chair following her father's death in January, the Premier League said on Thursday.

David Gold, who played for the club's boys team and youth side before becoming a joint-chairman in 2010, died at the age of 86 after a short illness.

"West Ham United is a Club that means so much to me and my family... It will be an honour and privilege to continue our family legacy by joining the West Ham United Board...," she said in a statement.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League and secured a 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

"It is very reassuring to see David's legacy continued in his name. West Ham United is a club built on strong family values and principles, and it is important that we continue to cherish that," joint-chair David Sullivan said.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWest Ham
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as Spurs look at Rosario's Veliz
Updated
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Updated
Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
Ireland's FA to review World Cup performance before deciding on Pauw's future
Australia have shown they can win without Sam Kerr, says keeper Mackenzie Arnold
NFL legend Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
Galatasaray sign midfielder Demirbay from Bayer Leverkusen on three-year deal
