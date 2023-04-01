Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

Let's take a look at who's out of the Premier League's opening fixtures.
Manchester City vs. Burnley
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)
N/A
QUESTIONABLE
Nathan Ake (Match Fitness)
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Muscle Injury)
Mohamed Elneny (Knee Injury)
Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury)
Albert Sambi-Lakonga (Muscle Injury)
Omar Richards (Hip Injury)
Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)
Felipe (Knee Injury)
Moussa Niakhate (Elbow Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Reiss Nelson (Toe Injury)
Folarin Balogun (Toe Injury)
Jorginho (Muscle Injury)
Taiwo Awoniyi (Ankle Injury)
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Marcus Tavernier (Injury)
Antoine Semenyo (Lower Leg Injury)
Adam Smith (Muscle Injury)
Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)
Aaron Cresswell (Suspended)
QUESTIONABLE
Ryan Christie (Knock)
Dominic Solanke (Knock)
Lloyd Kelly (Injury)
Lucas Paqueta (Knock)
Brighton vs. Luton
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)
Reece Burke (Injury)
Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)
Jordan Clark (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Moises Caicedo (Hamstring Injury)
Mads Andersen (Illness)
Dan Potts (Injury)
Everton vs. Fulham
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Dele Alli (Injury)
Dwight McNeil (Ankle Injury)
Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)
Joao Palhinha (Shoulder Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
James Tarkowski (Knock)
Arnaut Danjuma (Knock)
Tom Cairney (Hamstring Injury)
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Rhian Brewster (Thigh Injury)
John Fleck (Lower Leg Injury)
Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)
Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh Injury)
Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)
Matheus Franca (Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Oliver Norwood (Head Injury)
Oli McBurnie (Foot Injury)
Daniel Jebbison (Groin Injury)
Tyrick Mitchell (Thigh Injury)
Will Hughes (Knee Injury)
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)
Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)
Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)
Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Joe Willock (Thigh Injury)
Fabian Schar (Thigh Injury)
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Ivan Toney (Suspended)
Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)
Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)
Bryan Gil (Groin Injury)
Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Christian Norgaard (Lower Leg Injury)
Bryan Mbeumo (Knock)
Frank Onyeka (Knock)
Fraser Forster (Lower Back Injury)
Tanguy Ndombele (Knock)
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)
Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)
Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)
Thiago Alcantara (Groin Injury)
Stefan Bajcetic (Groin Injury)
QUESTIONABLE
Benoit Badiashile (Thigh Injury)
Armando Broja (ACL Injury)
Noni Madueke (Thigh Injury)
Manchester United vs. Wolves
DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY
Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)
Kobbie Mainoo (Foot Injury)
Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)
Tyrell Malacia (Muscular Injury)
Anthony Martial (Hamstring Injury)
N/A
QUESTIONABLE
Rasmus Hojlund (Lower Back Injury)