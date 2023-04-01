Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

Who's set to miss out and who could return ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures?

The Premier League is back this weekend as the 2023/24 season begins, although a number of players will be absent for their club's opening match of the campaign.

Let's take a look at who's out of the Premier League's opening fixtures.

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Burnley:

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Manchester City:

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

Nathan Ake (Match Fitness)

Nathan Ake (L) alnogside Kev De Bruyne AFP

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Muscle Injury)

Mohamed Elneny (Knee Injury)

Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury)

Albert Sambi-Lakonga (Muscle Injury)

Zinchenko won't be involved against Forest AFP

Nottingham Forest

Omar Richards (Hip Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Moussa Niakhate (Elbow Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Reiss Nelson (Toe Injury)

Folarin Balogun (Toe Injury)

Jorginho (Muscle Injury)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Ankle Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier (Injury)

Antoine Semenyo (Lower Leg Injury)

Adam Smith (Muscle Injury)

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

West Ham

Aaron Cresswell (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Christie (Knock)

Dominic Solanke (Knock)

Lloyd Kelly (Injury)

Lucas Paqueta (Knock)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Brighton

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Luton

Reece Burke (Injury)

Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)

Jordan Clark (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Moises Caicedo (Hamstring Injury)

Mads Andersen (Illness)

Dan Potts (Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Everton

Dele Alli (Injury)

Dwight McNeil (Ankle Injury)

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Fulham

Joao Palhinha (Shoulder Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

James Tarkowski (Knock)

Arnaut Danjuma (Knock)

Tom Cairney (Hamstring Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster (Thigh Injury)

John Fleck (Lower Leg Injury)

Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)

Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh Injury)

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Oliver Norwood (Head Injury)

Oli McBurnie (Foot Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Groin Injury)

Tyrick Mitchell (Thigh Injury)

Will Hughes (Knee Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)

Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)

Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)

Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Joe Willock (Thigh Injury)

Fabian Schar (Thigh Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Bryan Gil (Groin Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Christian Norgaard (Lower Leg Injury)

Bryan Mbeumo (Knock)

Frank Onyeka (Knock)

Fraser Forster (Lower Back Injury)

Tanguy Ndombele (Knock)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara (Groin Injury)

Stefan Bajcetic (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Benoit Badiashile (Thigh Injury)

Armando Broja (ACL Injury)

Noni Madueke (Thigh Injury)

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)

Kobbie Mainoo (Foot Injury)

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscular Injury)

Anthony Martial (Hamstring Injury)

Wolves

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

Rasmus Hojlund (Lower Back Injury)