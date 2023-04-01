Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener
Who's set to miss out and who could return ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures?
Who's set to miss out and who could return ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures?
Flashscore / AFP
The Premier League is back this weekend as the 2023/24 season begins, although a number of players will be absent for their club's opening match of the campaign.

Let's take a look at who's out of the Premier League's opening fixtures.

Manchester City vs. Burnley

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Burnley:

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Manchester City:

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

Nathan Ake (Match Fitness)

Nathan Ake (L) alnogside Kev De Bruyne
AFP

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Muscle Injury)

Mohamed Elneny (Knee Injury)

Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury)

Albert Sambi-Lakonga (Muscle Injury)

Zinchenko won't be involved against Forest
AFP

Nottingham Forest

Omar Richards (Hip Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Moussa Niakhate (Elbow Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Reiss Nelson (Toe Injury)

Folarin Balogun (Toe Injury)

Jorginho (Muscle Injury)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Ankle Injury)

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Marcus Tavernier (Injury)

Antoine Semenyo (Lower Leg Injury)

Adam Smith (Muscle Injury)

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

West Ham

Aaron Cresswell (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Christie (Knock)

Dominic Solanke (Knock)

Lloyd Kelly (Injury)

Lucas Paqueta (Knock)

Brighton vs. Luton

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Brighton

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Luton

Reece Burke (Injury)

Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)

Jordan Clark (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Moises Caicedo (Hamstring Injury)

Mads Andersen (Illness)

Dan Potts (Injury)

Everton vs. Fulham

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Everton

Dele Alli (Injury)

Dwight McNeil (Ankle Injury)

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Fulham

Joao Palhinha (Shoulder Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

James Tarkowski (Knock)

Arnaut Danjuma (Knock)

Tom Cairney (Hamstring Injury)

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Sheffield United

Rhian Brewster (Thigh Injury)

John Fleck (Lower Leg Injury)

Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)

Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh Injury)

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Oliver Norwood (Head Injury)

Oli McBurnie (Foot Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Groin Injury)

Tyrick Mitchell (Thigh Injury)

Will Hughes (Knee Injury)

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)

Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)

Aston Villa

Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)

Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Joe Willock (Thigh Injury)

Fabian Schar (Thigh Injury)

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Brentford

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Bryan Gil (Groin Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Christian Norgaard (Lower Leg Injury)

Bryan Mbeumo (Knock)

Frank Onyeka (Knock)

Fraser Forster (Lower Back Injury)

Tanguy Ndombele (Knock)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara (Groin Injury)

Stefan Bajcetic (Groin Injury)

QUESTIONABLE

Benoit Badiashile (Thigh Injury)

Armando Broja (ACL Injury)

Noni Madueke (Thigh Injury)

Manchester United vs. Wolves

DEFINITELY WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)

Kobbie Mainoo (Foot Injury)

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscular Injury)

Anthony Martial (Hamstring Injury)

Wolves

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

Rasmus Hojlund (Lower Back Injury)

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFeatures
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Ellington on making the jump to the Premier League and title contenders
Following a forgettable season, Liverpool are targeting resurgence in the Premier League
'Makes no sense whatsoever' - Players worry as FIFA pushes for longer injury time
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi effect set to catapult Major League Soccer up to 'new level'
After a good first season under Ten Hag, it's time for Manchester United to push on
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
Updated
Transfer Analysis: Gvardiol perfect for Man City, Maddison what Spurs have been missing
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois sidelined for several months with torn ACL
Ilkay Gundogan among several yet to be registered ahead of Barcelona's season opener
England's Lauren James handed two-match ban for stamp and red card against Nigeria
From the chippy to the World Cup: Beth England savours 'pinch-me' moments
Borussia Dortmund missing several players ahead of German Cup first round
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern agree Kane fee, Chelsea & Liverpool outbid each other
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season
Bellingham-boosted Real Madrid aiming to regain their lost LaLiga crown
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |