Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest

Mount will be out of action until after the international break

Despite a fast start to the campaign, a number of players will be missing out on the third round of Premier League fixtures.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable ahead of the next round of fixtures.

WON'T PLAY:

Chelsea:

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee Injury)

Armando Broja (Knee Injury)

Trevoh Chalobah (Thigh Injury)

Reece James (Thigh Injury)

Benoit Badiashile (Thigh Injury)

Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Mykhailo Mudryk (Injury)

Carney Chukwuemeka is carried off the pitch AFP

Luton:

Reece Burke (Injury)

Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)

Dan Potts (Foot Injury)

Jordan Clark (Foot Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ross Barkley (Match fitness)

WON'T PLAY:

Bournemouth:

Alex Scott (Knee Injury)

Marcus Tavernier (Injury)

Dango Outtara (Foot Injury)

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

Emiliano Marcondes (Foot Injury)

Spurs:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Bryan Gil (Groin Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Foot Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Adam Smith (Injury)

Lewis Cook (Injury)

James Maddison (Ankle Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Arsenal:

Gabriel Jesus (Knee Injury)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Suspended)

Jurrien Timber (Knee Injury)

Mohamed Elneny (Knee Injury)

Fulham:

Tim Ream (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Albert Sambi Lokonga (Muscle Injury)

Folarin Balogun (Foot Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Brentford:

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

Josh Dasilva (Hamstring Injury)

Crystal Palace:

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

Will Hughes (Knee Injury)

Matheus Franca (Back Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ben Mee (Calf Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Everton:

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Dele Alli (Groin Injury)

Jack Harrison (Groin Injury)

Alex Iwobi (Hamstring Injury)

Dwight McNeil (Foot Injury)

Wolves:

Matheus Nunes (Suspended)

Nunes in action for Wolves AFP

QUESTIONABLE:

Youssef Chermiti (Match fitness)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Head Injury)

Andre Gomes (Calf Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Manchester United:

Kobbie Mainoo (Foot Injury)

Mason Mount (Thigh Injury)

Rasmus Hojlund (Back Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Knee Injury)

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Tom Heaton (Calf Injury)

Nottingham Forest:

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Omar Richards (Groin Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Harry Maguire (Knock)

Ola Aina (Groin Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Brighton:

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Julio Enciso (Knee Injury)

West Ham:

Nayef Aguerd (Suspended)

Aguerd is dismissed against Chelsea AFP

QUESTIONABLE:

None

WON'T PLAY:

Burnley:

Anass Zaroury (Suspended)

Darko Churlinov (Injury)

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa:

Emiliano Buendia (Knee Injury)

Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)

Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)

Leander Dendoncker (Muscle Injury)

Philippe Coutinho (Thigh Injury)

Coutinho (C) leaves the pitch in pain AFP

Timothy Iroegbunam (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jordan Beyer (Thigh Injury)

Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Sheffield United:

John Fleck (Calf Injury)

Rhian Brewster (Thigh Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Thigh Injury)

Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)

Manchester City:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)

John Stones (Thigh Injury)

Pep Guardiola will be absent from the dugout after back surgery

QUESTIONABLE:

Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)

Ben Slimane (Thigh Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Groin Injury)

Oliver McBurnie (Foot Injury)

George Baldock (Calf Injury)

Max Lowe (Ankle Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Newcastle:

Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)

Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)

Liverpool:

Thiago Alcantara (Groin Injury)

Curtis Jones (Foot Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Joelinton (Knock)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Knock)