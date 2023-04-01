Premier League: Why Newcastle could be willing to sell key players to sign Everton’s Onana

Why Newcastle could be willing to sell key players in order to sign Everton’s Onana

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe knows that Everton man Amadou Onana (22) can improve his midfield, but there are hurdles to overcome if the two clubs are to strike a deal imminently.

Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for Onana as they bid to bolster their midfield options this January. That’s according to a report in the Telegraph, which suggests the Toon’s hierarchy see the Belgium international as having the right “attributes and profile” needed to boost Howe’s squad.

Onana is a key player at Goodison Park, starting in all 23 games he’s been fit and available this season. He’s thrived under manager Sean Dyche who arrived at the club 12 months ago and, under different circumstances, wouldn’t be considered an attainable target.

However, the Merseyside club’s financial problems - they were confirmed as being in breach of Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules for a second time earlier this week - could make them more open to selling key players at a cut price.

At least, that’s the hope in the Newcastle camp with the North East side looking light of options in midfield, particularly following the tendon injury sustained by key man Joelinton who is set to have surgery next week and miss the remainder of this campaign.

Joelinton’s situation at the club is further complicated by the fact he’s been so far unwilling to sign a new deal, with his current one set to expire next summer. Reports indicate he wants over double his £70,000-a-week wages, which would make him one of the Toon’s top earners. Those demands have not been met, meaning Newcastle may be forced to cash in at the end of this season or risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Joelinton has struggled to stay fit Flashscore

With this context, it’s easy to see why Howe sees Onana as an appealing alternative.

A key cog in the heart of his side’s midfield, Onana’s influence is highlighted by the fact no player is the target of more Premier League passes in the Everton squad than him (33.7 per 90) - while none of his teammates boast a better pass success rate (83.5 per cent).

Interestingly, that pass success rate is almost identical to that of Joelinton at Newcastle this season (83.3 per cent). However, Onana’s superior average in terms of progressive passes (4.55 to 3.73) suggests the Belgium midfielder is less risk-averse and more willing to try and penetrate through the lines when those opportunities present themselves.

He is also a powerful runner with the ball and stands at an imposing six foot four, making him a difficult player to dispossess when he hits full stride. That formidable profile also makes him a valuable asset on the defensive side of the game.

Despite their lowly league position - not helped by the 10-point deduction handed down in November - Everton boast one of the more robust defensive units in the division and have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 outings.

Often protecting his defence, Onana is a key contributor to that. He ranks top amongst his Everton midfield teammates for tackles per 90 (2.88) and second across the whole squad for the best aerial duel success rate (71.2 per cent).

Overall, Onana looks to be not only a suitable replacement for Joelinton but perhaps even an upgrade, particularly given he is just 22 and therefore five years the Brazilian’s junior. But while it’s a deal that makes sense from an on-the-pitch perspective, financial factors could ultimately prove critical in blocking any potential move.

Everton parted with £33million to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2022. Even under the cloud of the ongoing PSR investigation, it’s likely the Toffees will be looking for double that amount if they were to sell given Onana’s ability, long-term potential, importance and the interest he’s attracted from elsewhere - Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked.

But Newcastle’s latest financial figures for the year ending June 30th 2023 were published earlier this month and revealed a loss after tax of £73.4millon. In response, chief executive Darren Eales revealed the club may have to sell before they can further strengthen their squad or risk an FFP breach of their own.

It’s likely, then, that this could be a deal more aggressively perused in the summer rather than in this winter window.