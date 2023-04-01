Wilder encouraged despite Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool

  4. Wilder encouraged despite Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool
Wilder encouraged despite Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool
Wilder on the touchline during his side's loss to Liverpool
Wilder on the touchline during his side's loss to Liverpool
Reuters
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Wednesday on his return to the club for a second spell as manager but the coach said there was plenty to be positive about, despite remaining bottom of the table.

"I'm proud of the performance but it can't be a one-off, we can't just have the bounce of the new manager," Wilder told reporters after one of the better Blades defensive performances of the Premier League season in front of a fanatical home crowd.

"That has to be the approach and attitude now. If you connect with these supporters like they did today, they will lift it and get behind it," he added.

Wilder took the reins at the club a little more than 24 hours before second-placed Liverpool arrived to provide a stern test for his team and though they came up short, there were some bright moments.

"We asked the question of Liverpool, we made it a difficult game and I'm a little disappointed we've not got a result out of it. I'm biased, of course I am, but the performance was a decent one," Wilder said.

"We needed to be a little calmer in possession but we made it a competitive game, which is what I wanted the boys to produce," Wilder explained.

The 56-year-old, who ended his first managerial spell at the club by mutual consent in March 2021, was brought back following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom after a 5-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

That left Wilder very little time to prepare his side but they battled well before eventually succumbing.

"I wanted us to be good. We were disappointed first half because we didn't show that composure and calmness but we had two or three counter-attacks as well," Wilder said.

Premier League
