Wissa and Mbeumo on target as Brentford beat Crystal Palace

After finishing last season unbeaten in their last seven outings, Crystal Palace suffered an opening day Premier League defeat against Brentford, who prevailed 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium in the new campaign’s first London derby.

Ivan Toney was left out of Thomas Frank’s squad amidst speculation surrounding his future, and the absence of £30m club-record replacement Igor Thiago - ruled out until the turn of the year with a meniscus injury - dented Brentford optimism for the new campaign on the back of a lowly 16th-placed finish last season.

However, after set-piece warning shots from Palace’s Eberechi Eze - one of which resulted in a goal that was subsequently, and perhaps controversially ruled out - Bryan Mbeumo sprung into life in his sixth Brentford season midway through the opening half.

Falling fractionally short of double figures in each of his last three terms, the Cameroonian opened his goalscoring account for the season after being played in by striking counterpart Yoane Wissa, cutting inside Marc Guehi and firing low past Dean Henderson.

Oliver Glasner was visibly frustrated at his side's lack of cutting edge in the first half.

It was epitomised by Jean-Philippe Mateta’s dragged effort from a promising position, which led to Olympic champion’s departure for Odsonne Édouard.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

After the break, though, Palace were far more threatening, with Adam Wharton’s left-footed shot from the edge of the box deflecting off two Brenford defenders before glancing marginally wide of Mark Flekken’s left-hand post.

Much of Palace’s good play involved their flying wing-backs, who combined to great effect to draw the away side level moments later.

Tyrick Mitchell’s cross from the left was kept alive at the back post by the head of Daniel Muñoz, forcing Ethan Pinnock to miscue the ball into the back of his own net.

All of a sudden, the away side were full of confidence and soon had the ball in the back of the net again. This time, however, Édouard had strayed a fraction offside as he dispatched Eberechi Eze’s through ball.

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur away from home to come in three of the next four games, it was important for Brentford to get something from this encounter.

Ultimately, they clinched all three points for the first time against Crystal Palace in seven meetings, with Yoane Wissa tapping home from a yard out after Dean Henderson could only parry Nathan Collins’ spinning effort.

The loss will be a disappointment for Glasner, and he will be hoping to add to his squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Yoane Wissa's match stats AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

