Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Wolves manager O'Neil left fuming with late VAR decision in defeat to City

Wolves manager O'Neil left fuming with late VAR decision in defeat to City

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil during the warm-up before the match
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil during the warm-up before the matchReuters / Molly Darlington
Wolverhampton Wanderers' loss to Manchester City on Sunday was a tough one to swallow for boss Gary O'Neil (41), who said the contentious injury-time goal that left them bottom of the Premier League was similar to one that went against his team last season.

With Wolves on the verge of securing a much-needed point by holding City to a 1-1 draw, John Stones headed in a 95th-minute corner to seal the champions a 2-1 win and condemn the hosts to their seventh defeat in eight league outings this season.

The last-gasp goal was checked by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a possible offside by Bernardo Silva in front of the goalkeeper. It was decided that Silva did not block keeper Jose Sa's line of vision.

"I am trying to remain calm," said O'Neil, who was livid on the touchline after the call.

"I have been involved in a few of those and not had many go in our favour so was expecting that outcome.

"There is some grey area that can go either way and once it was like that, I wasn't confident it would go our way."

O'Neil said it was similar to an injury-time goal Wolves had disallowed in a 2-1 loss to West Ham late last season.

"We sent an image to referees showing with proof that the West Ham keeper could see the ball, but the reason were given was the player was in close proximity. The same argument could be said here but we just have to accept it," O'Neil said.

"I would rather not discuss it because it will still sound like I am making excuses. Whatever decision they make, I respect," he added.

"We don't want to cross that line, but it did feel like a harsh one. I am proud of the players though. An unbelievable effort and we gave ourselves a great chance. I am gutted for the players that we had to leave with nothing."

The loss left Wolves last in the table on just a point.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWolvesManchester City
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's late winner deserved and rightly-ruled
John Stones grabs controversial late winner as Manchester City beat stubborn Wolves
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes England manager's nationality does not matter
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Roma facing Inter in blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Updated
Liverpool manager Slot praises defensive effort in victory over Chelsea
Simeone lauds impact of Atletico's substitutes in comeback win over Leganes
Jones stars as Liverpool beat Chelsea to return to the top of the Premier League
Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' in car accident
Updated
Sorloth and Griezmann inspire Atletico to comeback victory over Leganes
Impressive Fiorentina hit struggling Lecce for six in dominant Serie A victory
Most Read
Football Tracker: Roma facing Inter in blockbuster clash, Barcelona hosting Sevilla
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings