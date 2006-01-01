De Bruyne informs Manchester City of plans to stay despite Saudi interest

Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (33) is set to stay at Manchester City and reject the Saudi Pro League for now.

The Citizens were concerned about losing De Bruyne to a big offer this summer.

However, he has told the club that he wants to stay and see out the last year of his contract, per The Mirror.

De Bruyne admitted: "It's hard to say now (what my next move will be).

"We will be sitting around the table in the coming months. I signed my contract at the right time. If you get a good offer and you tell Pep you want to leave, that is possible.

"This may be different at other clubs.

"But I have never indicated that I want to leave. I have more than enough money.

"But if an absurd amount comes... that is also for my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends."