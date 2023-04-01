MLS commissioner Garber welcomes growth of Saudi Pro League and seeks global opportunity

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. MLS commissioner Garber welcomes growth of Saudi Pro League and seeks global opportunity
MLS commissioner Garber welcomes growth of Saudi Pro League and seeks global opportunity
MLS commissioner Don Garber listens during a news conference after attending the World Leagues Forum in Mexico City
MLS commissioner Don Garber listens during a news conference after attending the World Leagues Forum in Mexico City
Reuters
The growth of the Saudi Pro League poses no threat to Major League Soccer but is an opportunity to grow the game around the world, MLS Commissioner Don Garber said on Tuesday.

The Saudi league, which is largely bankrolled by the government's Public Investment Fund (PIF), has seen its international profile rise considerably since Cristiano Ronaldo began playing for Al Nassr in January on a contract that made him the highest-paid athlete in the world.

"I believe that emerging leagues in emerging markets, having energy and having investment and creating noise is a positive," Garber told reporters ahead Wednesday's MLS All-Star game in Washington.

"For many years, we were that challenging league and we're in a different spot than we were in the past.

"I don't look at that as a threat in any way to Major League Soccer. I actually think it's positive for the sport. I wish them well."

Garber said he hopes an MLS club will get the chance to play a Saudi team at the Club World Cup, which will be held in the U.S. in 2025.

Garber likened the growth of the Saudi Pro League to the rise of CONCACAF, which brings together North American, Central American and Caribbean nations.

"I am a supporter of CONCACAF. I have seen the energy and investment that's gone into this part of the world.

"I want to see the rest of the world being a big part of the soccer family – whether that's in Saudi Arabia or whether it's in Asia, whether it's in the emerging professionalism of some of the leagues in South America."

Saudi Arabia's PIF has poured hundreds of million into international sports like golf and Formula One in recent years.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in "sportwashing" in the face of heavy criticism of the country's human rights record.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueMLS
Related Articles
MLS chief: Saudi spending spree won't harm Lionel Messi-led global push
Jordi Alba to join 'Barca reunion' with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami
Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana joins Saudi club Al-Nassr from Lens
Show more
Football
Host city Auckland prepares for Women's World Cup spotlight as excitment builds
Advocates hoping for domestic dividend from Women's World Cup says women's sports advocate
Women's World Cup will win over the sceptics after incredible growth, says Infantino
Sam Kerr: Australia’s shining star and one of the game’s great goal scorers
Women's World Cup Group F preview: Underachievers France face Marta's Brazil
Former Manchester United keeper Edwin van der Sar no longer in intensive care
Bayern Munich appoint former Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Kim Min-jae offically joins Bayern
Updated
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?
Updated
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford signs a new five-year contract with club
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United agree Onana deal, Kim Min-jae offically joins Bayern
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |