AC Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner

Silvio Burlesconi celebrates with Filippo Inzaghi after AC Milan's Champions League win in 2007
Silvio Burlesconi celebrates with Filippo Inzaghi after AC Milan's Champions League win in 2007
Reuters
Serie A clubs AC Milan and Monza announced on Thursday the establishment of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, an annual friendly match between the teams that will honour the late former Prime Minister of Italy.

Berlusconi died last month at the age of 86 after suffering from leukaemia and developing a lung infection.

He owned Milan from 1986 to 2017 and took over Monza in 2018 when the club were playing in Italy's third tier. Under his ownership, Monza achieved their first promotion to Serie A last year.

The two teams will play the inaugural edition of the friendly on August 8th at Stadio Brianteo in Monza. The match venue will alternate in the future.

Milan ended the recent season in fourth place, while Monza finished in 11th place.

