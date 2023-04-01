AC Milan too good for lowly Empoli as they run away with 3-0 win in Serie A

AC Milan dispatched relegation-threatened Empoli via a 3-0 scoreline to claim their first Serie A away win since October and extend their current unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions.

Milan travelled to Stadio Carlo Castellani in a buoyant mood following a return of four wins from five competitive matches (D1). The confidence built from those results was evident in the Rossoneri’s fast start against a struggling Empoli side.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek required just 11 minutes to break the deadlock, guiding the ball into the bottom corner after being teed up by Rafael Leao.

As the contest reached the half-hour mark, the dominant visitors were presented with a chance to double their advantage when Youssef Maleh was penalised for a handball infringement.

The experienced Olivier Giroud stepped up to thump the subsequent spot-kick in off the underside of the crossbar, representing his ninth goal of the SA season.

With the hosts trailing by two goals at the break, Tommaso Baldanzi attempted to lead the response after the restart when he forced Mike Maignan into a routine save. As the hosts searched for a crucial foothold, Milan were determined to grab a third that would put the game beyond doubt.

Buoyed from his opener, Loftus-Cheek fizzed a long-range effort inches wide of Elia Caprile’s goal, before Christian Pulisic saw his header tipped over after meeting Leao’s far-post delivery.

Despite going close to adding to their tally, Stefano Pioli’s charges still had to remain vigilant at the opposite end of the pitch. Maignan was required to make a save from Matteo Cancellieri before Francesco Caputo’s rebound was deflected behind by Theo Hernandez.

Milan ultimately stood firm before they put the game to bed in the 88th minute when Chaka Traore slotted home his first Serie A goal.

While the visitors remain in third place, Empoli are two points adrift from safety after failing to win any of their last seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Milan)

