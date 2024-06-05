Antonio Conte appointed Napoli head coach on three-year deal

Antonio Conte appointed Napoli head coach on three-year deal

Updated
Antonio Conte last managed Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte last managed Tottenham HotspurAFP
Napoli have appointed Antonio Conte (54) as manager, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, with the Italian signing a contract until 2027.

Conte will be coming back from a one-year break following his departure from the position of head coach at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

He will take charge of a Napoli team that endured a lacklustre season, finishing in 10th place as they sought to defend their title as champions of the 2022-23 season.

"I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, along with that of my staff, will be total," Conte said in a statement.

The Italian boasts extensive experience in the Serie A, having secured four league titles as head coach of Inter Milan and Juventus, in addition to winning the Premier League title with Chelsea.

"Antonio is a top coach, a leader," Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said.

"I am sure that he will be able to start that necessary refounding after the conclusion of the cycle that led us to win the league title last year after many seasons at the top of Italian football.

"Today opens an important new chapter in the history of Napoli."

Napoli went through three managers last season after coach Luciano Spalletti left and then took the Italy job. He was replaced by Rudi Garcia, who was sacked after four months into the season.

Former coach Walter Mazzarri returned to try and turn things around but did not make any impression before leaving after three months, with Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona brought in on a temporary basis to get the team through the season.

