Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side extended their imperious winning run across all competitions to seven victories from their previous eight outings with a gutsy 4-1 triumph over Serie A opponents Genoa.

As has been the case on more than one occasion this season, it was all about Charles De Ketelaere in the first period, with the Belgian’s opener the standout moment from the first half.

A scorer in two of his previous three Serie A outings prior to Sunday’s clash, De Ketelaere added to his growing tally for the campaign with the most spectacular of volleys from outside the penalty area.

Creating the chance with his first touch, the on-loan AC Milan midfielder extended his goal haul to the campaign for nine, while giving Atalanta a deserved first-half lead.

In truth, it was a comfortable first half for Atalanta, but all of that would change early in the second period. Alberto Gilardino’s HT team talk appeared to work wonders for the home side, who found themselves level just six minutes after the restart when Ruslan Malinovskyi rifled home from the best part of 20 yards out.

Much loved by the Atlanta faithful, having played over 140 matches for the Bergamo-based outfit, Malinovskyi might’ve been coy with his celebrations, but it didn’t take away from the Ukrainian’s wonder strike.

Match stats Flashscore

However, within five minutes Genoa somehow found themselves behind again. In what appeared to be turning into a battle for the Serie A goal of the season award, Teun Koopmeiners was next to find the net in stylish fashion.

Curling home a wonderful left-footed free kick, Teun Koopmeiners’ excellent strike stunned Genoa’s momentum and once again handed the initiative back to Atalanta.

It had looked as if Atalanta had wrapped up the three points with 10 minutes left on the clock when Giorgio Scalvini bundled home from six yards out, all while holding his boot in one hand having had it taken off earlier in the move.

However, much to the disappointment of Scalvini and the Atalanta players the goal was eventually ruled out, with VAR deciding after a four-minute check that there had been an offside in the build-up.

The good news for Gasperini and Co. was that it wouldn’t cost Atalanta the win, as in the 100th minute of the match Davide Zappacosta netted the away side’s third of the evening before El Bilal Touré added a fourth in the 103rd minute, confirming a vital three points in the race for UEFA Champions League football.

Player ratings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

