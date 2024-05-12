Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma

Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma

Charles de Ketelaere scored twice for Atalanta
Charles de Ketelaere scored twice for AtalantaProfimedia
Atalanta consolidated their position in the UEFA Champions League places with a crucial 2-1 win over top-five chasing rivals Roma, ending the Giallorossi’s run of seven away Serie A matches without defeat.

This clash pitted two teams with contrasting emotions following their UEFA Europa League semi-final exploits on Thursday, after La Dea sealed a place in the final of Europe’s secondary cup competition with victory over Marseille, while the Giallorossi’s continental adventure was ended by Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bergamo outfit had a spring in their step after reaching a first European final and broke the deadlock when Charles de Ketelaere effortlessly carved his way into the Roma defence and dispatched a clinical finish past Mile Svilar.

The Belgian struck again to double Atalanta’s lead two-and-a-half minutes later when Teun Koopmeiners laid the ball on a plate for the AC Milan loanee to slot home from close range against Daniel De Rossi’s shell-shocked side.

The ease with which Atalanta were able to carve through a porous Roma backline would have been of huge concern for De Rossi, with De Ketelaere firing just wide with his left foot after being teed up by Gianluca Scamacca.

Koopmeiners almost added a third himself in a dominant first-half showing from the hosts, as his free-kick cannoned off the post.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were in no mood to slow down against their comparatively pedestrian hosts, with Scammacca looking to get in on the act himself with a speculative long-range attempt which flew past the past.

Ademola Lookman was introduced in place of De Ketelaere just two minutes shy of the hour mark, and he almost made an immediate impact when he struck narrowly wide.

However, Roma had a barely deserved route back into the contest when Marten de Roon was harshly judged to have fouled Tammy Abraham in the box, prompting referee Marco Guida to point to the spot.

Lorenzo Pellegrini converted the subsequent penalty into the bottom corner, giving De Rossi’s side an unexpected lifeline.

The Roma captain looked to complete a remarkable comeback through a shot from distance, but Marco Carnesecchi parried the attempt away with relative ease.

Roma were finishing strongly and suddenly, Atalanta were on the ropes, as Romelu Lukaku forced Carnesecchi into another save down to his left, but despite their late rally, La Dea held on for the win.

De Rossi suffered his first away domestic defeat in charge for Roma to leave the Giallorossi three points adrift of Atalanta having played a game more than Gasperini’s side, who extended their unbeaten run to seven games across all competitions.

Full standings
Full standingsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Charles de Ketelaere  (Atalanta)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaAtalanta
Related Articles
Atalanta and Roma face off in battle for final Champions League spot
Editors' Picks: Huge football clashes around Europe, Ice Hockey World Championship begins
Race for the Scudetto: Mancini inspires Roma in derby as Cagliari stun Atalanta
Show more
Football
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Juventus must grow as a team to overcome slump, says Allegri after Salernitana setback
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Updated
Lyon continue surge towards European places and relegate Clermont with narrow win
Arsenal's Havertz to become 'biggest Spurs fan' in hope of title twist
Homecoming hero Perez fires former LaLiga champs Deportivo to promotion
Five-star Bayer Leverkusen bash 10-man Bochum to continue record-breaking run
Outgoing manager Tuchel skips goodbye from fans after final Bayern home game
Late leveller spares Juventus' blushes against rock-bottom Salernitana
Most Read
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Football Tracker: Atalanta beat Roma in big Serie A clash, Clermont relegated to Ligue 2
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings