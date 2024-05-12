Deadly De Ketelaere fires Atalanta to vital win over top-five rivals Roma

Atalanta consolidated their position in the UEFA Champions League places with a crucial 2-1 win over top-five chasing rivals Roma, ending the Giallorossi’s run of seven away Serie A matches without defeat.

This clash pitted two teams with contrasting emotions following their UEFA Europa League semi-final exploits on Thursday, after La Dea sealed a place in the final of Europe’s secondary cup competition with victory over Marseille, while the Giallorossi’s continental adventure was ended by Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bergamo outfit had a spring in their step after reaching a first European final and broke the deadlock when Charles de Ketelaere effortlessly carved his way into the Roma defence and dispatched a clinical finish past Mile Svilar.

The Belgian struck again to double Atalanta’s lead two-and-a-half minutes later when Teun Koopmeiners laid the ball on a plate for the AC Milan loanee to slot home from close range against Daniel De Rossi’s shell-shocked side.

The ease with which Atalanta were able to carve through a porous Roma backline would have been of huge concern for De Rossi, with De Ketelaere firing just wide with his left foot after being teed up by Gianluca Scamacca.

Koopmeiners almost added a third himself in a dominant first-half showing from the hosts, as his free-kick cannoned off the post.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were in no mood to slow down against their comparatively pedestrian hosts, with Scammacca looking to get in on the act himself with a speculative long-range attempt which flew past the past.

Ademola Lookman was introduced in place of De Ketelaere just two minutes shy of the hour mark, and he almost made an immediate impact when he struck narrowly wide.

However, Roma had a barely deserved route back into the contest when Marten de Roon was harshly judged to have fouled Tammy Abraham in the box, prompting referee Marco Guida to point to the spot.

Lorenzo Pellegrini converted the subsequent penalty into the bottom corner, giving De Rossi’s side an unexpected lifeline.

The Roma captain looked to complete a remarkable comeback through a shot from distance, but Marco Carnesecchi parried the attempt away with relative ease.

Roma were finishing strongly and suddenly, Atalanta were on the ropes, as Romelu Lukaku forced Carnesecchi into another save down to his left, but despite their late rally, La Dea held on for the win.

De Rossi suffered his first away domestic defeat in charge for Roma to leave the Giallorossi three points adrift of Atalanta having played a game more than Gasperini’s side, who extended their unbeaten run to seven games across all competitions.

