Football Tracker: Final weekend of 2023 arrives with big fixtures in England and Italy

The relentless festive action in England continues this weekend in the final set of fixtures of 2023 but who will end the year top of the Premier League? Inter will be top of Serie A going into 2024 but by how many points will be decided in Friday and Saturday's games.

December 30th

13:58 CET - Cole Palmer (21) has just bagged his seventh Premier League goal of the season against Luton. With three assists also to his name, he has been involved in 10 goals overall - no other Chelsea player has been involved in more. It's fair to say that the Blue's transfer policy has been very hit or miss over the last 18 months, but there is no doubt that the acquisition of Palmer has been a superb one. A superstar in the making.

Palmer celebrates his goal Profimedia

13:16 CET - Noni Madueke gets a start for Chelsea today after coming off the bench to score the winner against Crystal Palace during the week. Cole Palmer also returns to the line-up following suspension.

Ross Barkley, who has been so influential for Luton this season, faces his former club.

Line-ups Flashscore

12:47 CET - Atalanta are underway against Lecce in the first match of the day. You can follow all the Serie A games today live with us at Flashscore.

10:08 CET - The final Saturday of 2023 is here, with a number of big teams in action in the Premier League and Serie A.

In England, Chelsea kick things off as they head to Luton, while Manchester City host Sheffield United in the afternoon. Manchester United then end the day with an away trip to Nottingham Forest.

Over in Italy, AC Milan are in action against Sassuolo, with the biggest game of the day set to take place later tonight. Juventus face off against Jose Mourinho's Roma, knowing a win will take them within two points of table-topper Inter.

December 29th

22:41 CET - A spirited second-half comeback from Lazio has seen them pick up three points againt Frosinone with a 3-1 victory.

Lazio - Frosinone player ratings Flashscore

22:30 CET - A third goal - this time from Patric - has given Lazio a two-goal cushion against Frosinone with just three minutes of normal time to play.

22:17 CET - An incredible turnaround from Lazio has seen them take the lead against Frosinone with two goals in the space of a minute from Taty Castellanos and Gustav Isaksen.

22:13 CET - Matias Soule's penalty has given Frosinone a valuable lead against Lazio in the 57th minute - a goal that could see them pick up a win in four games.

21:42 CET - Nine minutes of stoppage time took place in the first half between Inter and Genoa, and that was enough time for Radu Dragusin to level the game for the hosts.

Genoa - Inter match stats Flashscore

21:29 CET - As we near half-time, Inter have taken the lead against Genoa through a rare goal from Marko Arnautovic.

Meanwhile, Frosinone are holding Lazio with the whistle for the end of the first half about to blow.

20:51 CET - Both Inter Milan and Lazio's Serie A matches are underway. The current league leaders face Genoa on the road, whilst the Rome side entertain Frosinone.

20:31 CET - Fiorentina left it late to beat a stubborn Torino side 1-0 thanks to a strike from Luca Ranieri.

The win moves La Viola up to fourth in the standings and they still remain strong at home this season.

20:29 CET - A missed penalty for Monza in the second half was the brightest moment in an ultimately poor 0-0 draw between the visitors and Napoli, that sees the reigning Serie A champions continue for consistent form.

Napoli - Monza player ratings Flashscore

19:20 CET - Our two early Serie A games have made it to half-time with both clashes goalless at the break.

Napoli - Monza first half stats Flashscore

Fiorentina - Torino first half stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, over in Saudi Arabia, the Turkish Super Cup final between arch rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has been cancelled over a row between the clubs, authorities and the broadcaster NTV.

18:27 CET - As our weekend's football action is about to begin, we head to the north of England, where Vincent Kompany (37) has backed the decision by the South African FA to omit his Burnley striker from their AFCON squad, after the player took a break from the game to focus on mental health issues.

He said of the decision: "It's a sensible decision from the South African FA, in terms of supporting the advice of experts.

Burnley's Lyle Foster Reuters

"We didn't have Lyle available for a month or more because we tried to put him first and part of his rehabilitation is being in a small environment.

"It's the travelling and everything else, the people who advised us throughout this period didn't think it was time yet for Lyle."

17:39 CET - We are just under an hour away from kick-off in the first weekend fixtures in Serie A! Headlining are Napoli who have named a strong line-up to face 11th placed Monza. Napoli will be hoping to bounce back after a major setback in their top four aspirations against Roma just before Christmas in which they also lost star striker Victor Osimhen to suspension.

Napoli - Monza match lineups Flashscore

17:30 CET - Hello and welcome to this weekend's football tracker! In the final few days of 2023, the Serie A and the Premier League should provide us with an entertaining end to the year with some mouthwatering matches.

In this evening's action, Italy and league leaders Inter Milan take centre stage when they travel to mid-table Genoa and before that Scudetto holders Napoli host Monza.

2023 has been a memorable one for Inter Milan who defeated arch-rivals AC Milan to make an astonishing Champions League final in May.

They are now well on the way to winning the Scudetto after an almost faultless first half of the season which sees them four points clear of chasing Juventus. And whilst he may be injured and unavailable tonight, Lautaro Martinez has really come of age in 2023. His 15 goals has him comfortably leading the scoring charts in Serie A.