Football Tracker: Top-drawer Premier League and Serie A action wraps up year in style

The relentless festive action in England continues this weekend in the final set of fixtures of 2023 but who will end the year top of the Premier League? Inter will be top of Serie A going into 2024 but by how many points will be decided in Friday and Saturday's games.

Saturday, December 30th

18:17 CET - In the day’s final Premier League fixture in Nottingham, Forest are holding Manchester United at 0-0 at half time.

18:00 CET - No goals in the first half of both ongoing Serie A matches. It’s all square in Milan and Verona.

17:15 CET - In the final Premier League match of the day (starting in 15 minutes) Manchester United visit Nottingham Forest.

United’s struggles have been one of the talking points of the season so far but they are coming off a confidence-boosting win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Forest also won on Boxing Day - beating Newcastle away, incredibly - and seem to be buoyed by the arrival of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

You can follow the match with our live audio commentary.

17:05 CET - Here are the results from the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures:

Manchester City 2 Sheffield United 0

Aston Villa 3 Burnley 2

Wolves 3 Everton 0

Crystal Palace 3 Brentford 1

16:45 CET - Next up in Serie A, at the turn of the hour, Milan host Sassuolo while Verona face struggling Salernitana.

Later on at 19:45 CET, the round and year in Italy’s top flight wraps up with a tasty one as Juventus play Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Starting lineups for Milan vs Sassuolo Flashscore

16:03 CET - Udinese have stunned high-flying Bologna 3-0 in Serie A to notch just their second win in what has been a terrible season to date. Remarkably, that's Udinese’s first league win at home since May.

In the other Serie A match just finished, Cagliari and Empoli could not be separated - their match ended 0-0.

Results and fixtures in Serie A round Flashscore

15:05 CET - Four matches have just kicked off in the Premier League with champions Manchester City and Aston Villa both in action.

Follow all the games live here.

14:55 CET - At half time in the Serie A’s 14:00 kick-offs, Udinese are leading high-flyers Bologna 1-0 while Empoli and Cagliari are still goalless in Sardinia.

14:50 CET - There’s no bigger game in Scotland than the Old Firm derby and that took place today with Celtic beating 10-man Rangers 2-1 to widen their lead at the top of the standings to eight points. Rangers have two games in hand.

14:30 CET - Chelsea have held on to beat Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road despite the Hatters’ spirited late comeback after being 3-0 down.

Key match stats Flashscore

14:24 CET - Two goals out of nowhere have dragged Luton back into their match with Chelsea! It’s now 3-2 with minutes to go…

13:58 CET - Cole Palmer (21) has just bagged his seventh Premier League goal of the season against Luton. With three assists also to his name, he has been involved in 10 goals overall - no other Chelsea player has been involved in more. It's fair to say that the Blues' transfer policy has been very hit or miss over the last 18 months, but there is no doubt that the acquisition of Palmer has been a superb one. A superstar in the making.

Palmer celebrates his goal Profimedia

13:16 CET - Noni Madueke gets a start for Chelsea today after coming off the bench to score the winner against Crystal Palace during the week. Cole Palmer also returns to the line-up following suspension.

Ross Barkley, who has been so influential for Luton this season, faces his former club.

Follow the match which begins in just under 15 minutes with us.

Line-ups Flashscore

12:47 CET - Atalanta are underway against Lecce in the first match of the day. You can follow all the Serie A games today live with us at Flashscore.

10:08 CET - The final Saturday of 2023 is here, with a number of big teams in action in the Premier League and Serie A.

In England, Chelsea kick things off as they head to Luton, while Manchester City host Sheffield United in the afternoon. Manchester United then end the day with an away trip to Nottingham Forest.

Over in Italy, AC Milan are in action against Sassuolo, with the biggest game of the day set to take place later tonight. Juventus face off against Jose Mourinho's Roma, knowing a win will take them within two points of table-topper Inter.