Juventus: Former chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban

  Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
Agnelli was given a 10-month ban
Reuters
An Italian sports court said on Friday it had rejected former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli's request to overturn a ban linked to a case over alleged irregularities in the Serie A club's payments to players.

In July, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) imposed a 16-month ban from the game, which was reduced to 10 months in September.

Agnelli was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation in November 2022 following a financial scandal that hit Italy's most successful football team.

As part of the same case, Juventus agreed in May to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and to not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season in a settlement reached with Italy's football authorities.

