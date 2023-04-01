Inter eye land near Milan to build new stadium in Rozzano as alternative to San Siro

Inter Milan in recent friendly with Al-Nassr
Inter Milan in recent friendly with Al-Nassr
Profimedia
Inter Milan has acquired the exclusive rights for a feasibility study to build a new stadium in Rozzano, a suburb of Milan, two real estate firms said in a statement on Friday.

Inter will own the rights until April 30, 2024, said Italian real estate group Brioschi and holding Bastogi, which together own the land through their participation in a company called Infrafin.

At present Inter and its city rivals AC Milan both play their home games at Milan's famous San Siro stadium, built in 1926 and repeatedly renovated.

However, in recent years both teams have been looking at alternatives.

FootballSerie AInterAC Milan
