Juventus battle to narrow victory over Lecce to close gap on table-toppers Inter

Juventus got back to winning ways by inflicting a first defeat of the new season on Lecce with a narrow 1-0 victory at home, where the Bianconeri are now unbeaten against the Giallorossi in Serie A since April 2005.

Unbeaten Lecce’s visit to Allianz Stadium couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the away team. Not even two equalisers could save the Bianconeri from succumbing to their first defeat of the season last time out, a 4-2 loss to Sassuolo, and based on current form at least, the visitors would also provide a tough challenge.

Juve vs Lecce stats Statsperform

Led by Federico Chiesa upfront, Juventus came closest to breaking the deadlock when the 25-year-old dragged his effort inches wide of Wladimiro Falcone’s far post. That, though, was the Old Lady’s one and only big chance of the first period, and unsurprisingly so, perhaps, considering Lecce came into the clash with three clean sheets in their last six games.

Moreover, Roberto D’Aversa’s men had yet to concede a second-half goal this campaign, the only team in the division with such a record, meaning they had every right to believe they could continue their impressive streak and upset Juve even further.

However, Juventus emerged from the interval with extra vigour and, shortly before the hour mark, Arkadiusz Milik made the difference, latching onto Adrien Rabiot’s header to net from close range.

Milik opened the scoring for Juve AFP

In response to the opener, D’Aversa turned towards his bench for inspiration as he made a triple-change and gradually saw his side have more of the ball, but they struggled to make any inroads in the final third.

The hosts ultimately stood firm in the face of Lecce’s advances, shutting out an opposing outfit at home for the first time this term, but not before the visitors were reduced to ten men as Mohamed Kaba received a second yellow card for simulation.

Having alternated between wins and draws in their last five league matches, Lecce fall for the first time this campaign, although the fact they already have as many points this season as after 14 fixtures last time out is a sign of significant progress.

They have now suffered just two defeats from their last 11 competitive matches, a run they will need to keep in mind as they prepare for another tough encounter against Scudetto holders Napoli next.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)