Juventus miss chance to go top of Serie A after being held to draw by Genoa

Genoa fought back to claim a valiant 1-1 draw with Juventus in Serie A, extending their unbeaten home run to four games in the league.

The hosts started brightly and Ruslan Malinovskyi stung the palms of Wojciech Szczesny with a thunderous strike from distance, but Juve slowly began to take control of the game with Federico Chiesa looking like their most potent threat on the right flank. He tested Josep Martínez with a snapshot from a narrow angle before grabbing the opener shortly after.

A mix-up in the home defence saw Chiesa played through on goal before he was felled by Martínez, dusting himself off to smash the resultant penalty low into the corner.

Genoa responded to a disappointing first half by bringing on Caleb Ekuban at half time, and he made an immediate impact by showing great control with his chest before heading the ball across the box to Albert Gudmundsson, who slid in to level the game.

The hosts clearly grew in confidence after the goal, while Chiesa was denied by Martínez as the goalkeeper ensured there was no repeat of the penalty incident as he showed sharp reactions to reach a loose ball first.

The visitors never seemed to recover from conceding the goal early in the half as the Rossoblù started to apply pressure in the last 20 minutes with the home crowd willing their team to find a winner.

Juventus started to come alive in the closing stages and came so close to snatching a win. A corner was headed towards goal by Bremer and appeared destined for the net until Martínez diverted it over the bar with an outstanding one-handed save to keep the scores level.

In the end, Genoa held on for a draw which sees them move four points clear of the relegation zone, while Juventus miss the chance to go top, trailing leaders Inter Milan by one point.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa)

