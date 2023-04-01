Martinez on form as Inter breeze past Fiorentina

Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the second half to give Inter control of the game

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan side maintained their 100 per cent start to the new Serie A campaign, with a victory that means the Nerazzurri have won their opening three league matches ‘to nil’ for the first time since 1967.

Having been successful during their last meeting with Inter at San Siro, Fiorentina travelled to Milan hoping to replicate the early April victory. However, it was clear after a first half dominated by the home side that La Viola would struggle against a rampant Inter outfit.

The opener, which had been coming for some time - eventually arrived in the 23rd minute, when Marcus Thuram converted a bullet header from inside the penalty area to give the Nerazzurri a deserved advantage.

Thuram, who was yet to open his account for new side Inter, arrived late onto a whipped cross from Federico Dimarco, with the Frenchman’s header sailing beyond Oliver Christensen in the Fiorentina goal.

After a comfortable enough first-half showing, Inter returned from the interval in the mood for more goals, with the hosts eventually doubling their lead eight minutes after the restart.

Taking aim from range, Lautaro Martinez picked up from where he left off during Monday night’s victory over Cagliari with another goal to add to his collection, after the Argentine’s drilled strike whistled beyond the outstretched palm of goalkeeper Christensen.

Christensen himself would be partially at fault for the hosts’ third of the evening, when the Danish shot-stopper reacted sluggishly to a bouncing ball in the box, before being adjudged to have brought down the ever-dangerous Thuram.

Calmly converting from 12 yards out, Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up and rounded off what had been a stellar performance for the Turkish international, in what is now his third season playing for the Nerazzurri.

Sensing blood - and a chance to enhance their early-season goal difference - Inter continued with their attacking endeavours and found a fourth in stylish fashion, when Martinez edged in front of his marker, before poking a right-footed effort into the roof of the net.

It’s a result that will no doubt bring a sigh of relief for Inzaghi, as his Inter side had traditionally struggled in this fixture, having won just one of the previous four home meetings before today.

Alas, they’ll head into the international break top of Serie A, level on points with rivals AC Milan, but crucially ahead on goal difference, thanks to the bumper victory over Fiorentina.

