MFE retains TV rights for next three seasons of Italian soccer cup, sources say

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. MFE retains TV rights for next three seasons of Italian soccer cup, sources say
MFE retains TV rights for next three seasons of Italian soccer cup, sources say
The company is the current holder of the Italian Cup and Super Cup domestic TV rights
The company is the current holder of the Italian Cup and Super Cup domestic TV rights
Profimedia
Italy's top football league Serie A awarded commercial broadcaster MFE-MediaForEurope the TV rights for the next three seasons of the Italian Cup competition, in a deal worth around 168 million euros, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The deal also includes the right to screen the Italian Super Cup which has been revamped earlier this year as a four-team competition rather than being a match between the winners of Serie A and the Italian Cup.

The broadcaster offered to pay about 56 million euros per season, including some variable components, the sources said, adding 18 out of 20 Serie A clubs voted in favour of the deal at a teleconferenced meeting on Monday.

MFE-MediaForEurope declined to comment.

The company is the current holder of the Italian Cup and Super Cup domestic TV rights, under a three-year contract expiring in June and worth some 145 million euros.

Mentions
FootballSerie A
Related Articles
Second-half comeback sees Napoli draw level in dramatic clash with Milan
Late Thuram strike gifts Inter 1-0 win over visiting Roma and takes them top
Cagliari make greatest comeback in Serie A history for first win of season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Fiorentina and Lazio ready for battle, Ballon d'Or underway
Updated
Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta comfortably see off Empoli
Celtic midfielder Hatate sidelined two months with hamstring injury
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Bayern midfielder Kimmich banned for two league games after red card
Chelsea offer free travel to fans for Christmas Eve fixture at Wolves
Former RFEF President Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Katerina Svitkova on Pochettino's Chelsea and working as an analyst
Ex-Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater announces retirement
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Fiorentina and Lazio ready for battle, Ballon d'Or underway
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings