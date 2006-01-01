Advertisement
  No Guler joy for Juventus fans as hacked account leads to confusion

No Guler joy for Juventus fans as hacked account leads to confusion

Real Madrid's Arda Guler runs to take a corner kick
Real Madrid's Arda Guler runs to take a corner kickReuters / Stephanie Lecocq
Juventus said one of their social media accounts was hacked on Monday after fans were taken by surprise with the fake announcement of Real Madrid's Turkish teenager Arda Guler (19) signing for the Italian club.

The transfer window may be closed, but followers of Juve's English account on social media platform X were left scratching their heads when a photo of Real Madrid midfielder Guler at an airport was posted.

"Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler," the post said.

"The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family."

Juventus then clarified the situation on their Italian account, much to the disappointment of their supporters, and the highly-rated teenager will not be appearing in Serie A any time soon.

"Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this account," the club's official post on X said.

Mentions
FootballSerie AArda GulerJuventusReal MadridTransfer News
