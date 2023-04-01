Nottingham Forest manage three points against Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest tore up the form book to end Aston Villa’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W5, D1) with an assured Premier League (PL) victory at the City Ground.

Despite a run of six PL games without victory (D4, L2), Forest’s home form heading into this fixture offered plenty of encouragement, having yet to lose a league match at the City Ground this term (W1, D3). A red-hot Villa side stood in their way, but with just five minutes on the clock, Ola Aina put the hosts ahead, powerfully side-footing in Harry Toffolo’s cut-back - the 27-year-old’s first Forest strike and only the sixth senior goal of his career.

Just three of their 12 home league goals have come before half-time, but Steve Cooper’s side made the most of that fast start, largely keeping Villa at bay and looking dangerous in transition. The visitors caught Forest short at the back on one occasion, but Nicolo Zaniolo was unable to squeeze his low shot beyond PL debutant Odysseas Vlachodimos. Penalty appeals at both ends were then ignored as the first half drew to a close, seeing Forest go into the break ahead.

Ollie Watkins signalled his intent when he fired his first shot on target straight after the restart, but within two minutes the hosts had doubled their lead. Emiliano Martinez collected the Yashin Trophy in midweek, but it was his error that allowed Orel Mangala’s effort from range to bounce beyond the goalline, handing Forest an unexpected two-goal cushion.

After surrendering a two-goal lead to Luton Town last time out, the hosts remained solid at the back, repelling several Villa attacks as the clock ran down. The visitors showed greater attacking intent during the closing stages, but ultimately fell short, failing to score in the PL for just the second time this season having now kept a single clean sheet across their last eight games. As for Forest, three welcome points lifts them as high as 12th, having now lost just one of their last five league fixtures (W1, D3).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest)

