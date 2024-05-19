Paolo Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season

Paolo Montero to manage Juventus until the end of the season

Paolo Montero won four Serie A titles playing for Juventus
Paolo Montero won four Serie A titles playing for JuventusAFP
Paolo Montero (52) will take charge of Serie A side Juventus for the remainder of the season, the club said on Sunday following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus sacked their former coach Allegri on Friday over his behaviour during and after this week's Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off.

Montero, who coaches Juventus' Under-19s team, will manage their remaining two matches, at Bologna on Monday and against Monza at home on May 26.

The Uruguayan won four Serie A titles playing for Juventus as a defender from 1996 to 2005.

"Paolo is a Juventus legend, firstly on the pitch, and someone who has long been a bearer of the Club's DNA on the bench," the club said in a statement.

"Best of luck, Paolo!"

