Genoa have parted ways with coach Alberto Gilardino, appointing former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as his replacement, it was widely reported on Tuesday.

Gilardino, appointed Genoa coach in July 2022, led the team to direct promotion to Serie A in 2023 but departs following a lacklustre start to the current season.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the campaign and are hovering above the relegation zone in 17th place in the standings.

Vieira parted ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace and will now take charge of Italy's oldest active football team, established in 1893.

The Frenchman began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013 to 2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

Vieira will also reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018-19 season.