Relegation-threatened Verona denied all three points at the death by Empoli

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Relegation-threatened Verona denied all three points at the death by Empoli
Relegation-threatened Verona denied all three points at the death by Empoli
Verona are deep in trouble in Serie A going into the last round
Verona are deep in trouble in Serie A going into the last round
AFP
Petar Stojanovic's (27) last-gasp equaliser denied Hellas Verona a crucial three points as Empoli snatched a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

This fixture felt particularly important for Marco Zaffaroni’s relegation-threatened side, who face the daunting task of a trip to Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan on the final matchday.

After a fairly even start to the game, which saw both teams struggle to carve out any significant openings, Empoli’s Liberato Cacace fired a strike directly at Lorenzo Montipo before Guglielmo Vicario pulled off a magnificent save down at the other end of the pitch to thwart Cyril Ngonge’s header.

Following a cooling break in the 26th minute due to high temperatures, Ngonge continued to cause problems in the final third, forcing another fine stop from Vicario after getting on the end of Filippo Terracciano's dangerous ball into the box.

Despite their improvement as the half progressed, though, the Gialloblu were unable to find the all-important breakthrough before the interval as the two teams headed into half-time on level terms.

The visitors started on the front foot after the break and sought to catch Verona off guard early on. However, the home side quickly settled back into the game and eventually took the lead in the 61st minute through substitute Adolfo Gaich, who buried the rebound after Vicario had initially parried Ngonge’s effort from outside the area.

Adolfo Gaich opened the scoring for Verona
AFP

After taking the lead, Verona remained in command as they went in search of a second goal. Empoli, however, felt they should have been awarded a penalty late in the game following a foul in the area, but the hosts were offered a reprieve when VAR adjudged the incident did not warrant a spot-kick.

Deep in injury time, though, Verona hearts were broken as Stojanovic struck from a tight angle via a slight deflection.

The gutting draw means the home outfit remain in the drop zone and now need to better Spezia's result against Roma next week to stay in the top flight.

Serie A's bottom five
Flashscore

Empoli, meanwhile, had already secured their own safety and will end the campaign by hosting S.S Lazio.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cyril Ngonge (Hellas Verona)

Player ratings
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AEmpoliVerona
Related Articles
Serie A roundup: Sensational Dia equaliser halts Napoli's title party, Sassuolo rescue win
Massimiliano Allegri says his future at Juve to be decided after season
Deflated and deducted Juventus downed by impressive Empoli as European dreams fade
Show more
Football
LaLiga roundup: Barca batter 10-man Mallorca as Atleti topple Sociedad in top-four clash
Premier League roundup: Liverpool draw eight-goal thriller, Man City beaten by Brentford
Leeds' relegation confirmed with defeat to Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham
Aston Villa seal spot in Europe with final day victory against Brighton
Last-minute Lazio back into second in Serie A with 3-2 win over Cremonese
Leicester City relegated to Championship despite battling victory against West Ham
Everton secure safety as Abdoulaye Doucoure screamer beats Bournemouth
As it happened: Everton stay up as Leicester and Leeds go down on Premier League's last day
Updated
Vinicius Jr and Joelinton in Brazil squad for June friendlies against Guinea and Senegal
Serie A roundup: Napoli drop points at Bologna, last-gasp Lecce confirm survival
Updated
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
One mission accomplished but job not yet done for Manchester United and Ten Hag
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final