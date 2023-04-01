Resilient Bologna frustrate Inter Milan in thrilling Serie A draw

Resilient Bologna frustrate Inter Milan in thrilling Serie A draw
AFP
Bologna battled back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a superb 2-2 draw against Inter Milan at the San Siro, as Thiago Motta’s men extended their unbeaten Serie A run to seven matches.

Fresh from a UEFA Champions League win over Benfica in midweek, the hosts came flying out the blocks, with Hakan Calhanoglu seeing a powerful effort superbly saved by Lukasz Skorupski inside the opening five minutes. That was a sign of things to come, as Inter struck twice in as many minutes before the quarter-hour mark. 

First, Francesco Acerbi headed home from an inviting Calhanoglu delivery, before Nerazzurri skipper Lautaro Martinez doubled his side’s advantage with a stunning long-range strike, netting his 10th SA goal of the season.

Undeterred by the hosts’ blistering start, Bologna pulled a goal back within six minutes, as Riccardo Orsolini converted from the spot following a harsh foul given against Martinez in the area.

The Rossoblu continued to grow into the match as the first half progressed and came close to levelling the scores when Lewis Ferguson saw a close-range header thwarted by Yann Sommer. Grateful for that reprieve, Inter regained control of proceedings before half-time, with Federico Dimarco twice seeing efforts denied by Skorupski in the visitors’ goal.

Martinez scored Inter's second
Reuters

Bologna emerged after the restart with a spring in their step, and Motta’s men drew level within seven minutes through Joshua Zirkzee, who dispatched a clinical low finish into the bottom-left corner.

Unimpressed by his side’s start to the second period, Simone Inzaghi made a triple change before the hour mark, and Inter threatened to retake the lead heading into the final 15 minutes when Martinez fired narrowly wide from an excellent position in the box.

In a fascinating finale, both sides went in pursuit of a late winner, but Inter substitute Carlos Augusto saw the best opportunity saved by Skorupski, as Bologna secured a well-deserved draw, ending a run of three consecutive head-to-head away defeats.

As for Inter, Inzaghi’s men drop points for the second time in three SA matches, handing the initiative to rivals AC Milan at the top of the league.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lewis Ferguson (Bologna)

See all the match stats here.

Serie A
FootballBolognaInterSerie A
