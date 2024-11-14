Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Roma announce the return of Claudio Ranieri until end of the season

Roma announce the return of Claudio Ranieri until end of the season

Flashscore
Updated
Ranieri is returning to the Eternal City
Ranieri is returning to the Eternal CityČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Antonio Balasco
Roma have announced the appointment of Claudio Ranieri (73), with the Italian manager returning to the club until the end of the season.

The Italian veteran previously managed the club from 2009 to 2011 and again in 2019 and will become their third coach of the season following the dismissals of Danielle De Rossi and Ivan Juric.

"At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club," a club statement reads.

"The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well."

"Born in Rome and a lifelong Romanista, Ranieri wore the Giallorossi jersey as a player during the 1973/74 season and later served as the team’s head coach on two separate occasions.

"He is a true symbol of the Club’s values and one of the most respected Roman sports figures worldwide."

Ranieri takes over a side that are currently 12th in Serie A with just three wins from their opening 12 league games; they are also down in 20th in the Europa League with one win in four. 

The club's decision to replace club legend De Rossi with Juric early on in the campaign was a hugely unpopular one which has left a large portion of the fanbase unhappy with the board.

Mentions
FootballAS RomaClaudio RanieriSerie A
Football
Germany full-back Gosens says players struggle with online abuse regularly
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
'Hard to comprehend' what Chris Wood is doing at Nottingham Forest, says New Zealand coach
Carsley defends Grealish's England call-up following Guardiola comments
Saudi Arabia hold Australia to draw in controversial World Cup qualifier
Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez slams LaLiga's decision to play after floods
Arsenal's White undergoes surgery on knee, could be out for rest of year
Anthony Gordon never considered pulling out of England squad despite hip injury
Most Read
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Vinicius to replace Rodrygo when Brazil take on Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings