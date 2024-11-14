Roma announce the return of Claudio Ranieri until end of the season

Roma have announced the appointment of Claudio Ranieri (73), with the Italian manager returning to the club until the end of the season.

The Italian veteran previously managed the club from 2009 to 2011 and again in 2019 and will become their third coach of the season following the dismissals of Danielle De Rossi and Ivan Juric.

"At the conclusion of the season, Claudio will transition into a senior executive role, where he will be an adviser to the ownership on all sporting matters at the club," a club statement reads.

"The search for a future coach will proceed over the next months. Claudio will have input in that decision as well."

"Born in Rome and a lifelong Romanista, Ranieri wore the Giallorossi jersey as a player during the 1973/74 season and later served as the team’s head coach on two separate occasions.

"He is a true symbol of the Club’s values and one of the most respected Roman sports figures worldwide."

Ranieri takes over a side that are currently 12th in Serie A with just three wins from their opening 12 league games; they are also down in 20th in the Europa League with one win in four.

The club's decision to replace club legend De Rossi with Juric early on in the campaign was a hugely unpopular one which has left a large portion of the fanbase unhappy with the board.