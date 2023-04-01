Roma beat Napoli in feisty affair featuring 13 yellow cards and two reds

Roma came out 2-0 winners against Napoli in a Serie A contest that saw two red cards and a near-constant flow of yellows.

There was pressure on both teams, who each entered the contest off the back of a disappointing defeat last time out, and that translated into a combative start to proceedings, with some heated moments taking place between the two sets of players.

After 19 minutes without either goalkeeper being troubled, both of Roma’s strikers put in brilliant work to set up opportunities for Edoardo Bove, although his first effort grazed the crossbar on its way over and Alex Meret spread himself brilliantly to deny the second.

Despite Nicola Zalewski hitting an underwhelming effort after doing well to cut in, Jose Mourinho’s side looked the more threatening. Even so, the first half was more about the dark arts and heated exchanges rather than quality football.

The closest Gli Azzurri came to an opportunity was when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed the ball with his attempted flick, following Victor Osimhen’s bicycle kick.

The teams had an effort apiece within the opening five minutes of the second period, even if Piotr Zielinski’s was routinely gathered by Rui Patricio, before Zalewski saw his blocked.

Stanislav Lobotka then went off injured, with his replacement Jens Cajuste’s shot – mere moments after his introduction – being blocked.

But there was even more reason for frustration in the 66th minute, as having been pulled back by Zalewski, Matteo Politano earned himself a straight red card by petulantly kicking out at the Giallorossi wing-back, who was also booked for his own misdemeanour.

Just five minutes after being brought off the bench, Pellegrini capitalised on Napoli’s inability to convincingly clear, by latching onto Stephan El Shaarawy’s scuffed shot and spinning to beat Meret with a first-time effort.

Things got even worse for Napoli when Osimhen was sent off for a second yellow card, before Lukaku further compounded the sense of emotional contrast in this clash of heavyweights with Roma’s second in the final moments.

I Giallorossi went an eighth consecutive home match unbeaten and usurped Napoli in the table, while Gli Azzurri have now lost five of their eight matches under Walter Mazzarri.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gianluca Mancini (Roma)