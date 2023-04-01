Roma part company with Jose Mourinho following poor run of form

Roma have announced that they have parted company with manager Jose Mourinho following a poor run of form that has left the club ninth in Serie A.

Mourinho took over as Roma manager in 2021 shortly after being sacked by Tottenham and enjoyed a successful first campaign there, winning the club their first trophy in 11 years by winning the Conference League.

In his second season, he guided his team to the Europa League final where they lost to Sevilla, but struggles in the league created tensions between himself and the board, and those tensions continued to increase this season with the form of the side only getting worse.

"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently."

Roma have taken just four points from their last five league matches and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week in a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio.

Following that defeat, Mourinho had likened himself to fictional wizard Harry Potter, saying his position at the club was raising fans' expectations for success. He also hit back at critics, labelling himself as the perfect example of professionalism despite his team suffering recent poor results.

"We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club," club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a statement.

"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

"We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."