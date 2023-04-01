Roma's struggles continue as Genoa secure thumping victory over Mourinho's men

Genoa secured their first home victory of the Serie A season
AFP
Genoa secured their first home victory of the Serie A (SA) season as a superb strike from Mateo Retegui inspired them to a 4-1 triumph over Roma, ending their 17-match winless run against the Giallorossi in the process.

Having fallen to a narrow defeat against Fiorentina last time out, Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino praised his team for fighting “until the very end” despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the contest.

That spirit was on full display in the opening exchanges against José Mourinho’s side, with the hosts breaking the deadlock inside five minutes through Albert Guðmundsson, who received a clever pass from Kevin Strootman before finishing coolly into the bottom-right corner.

Genoa celebrate their opening goal
Undeterred by their sluggish start, Roma grew into the match as the first half progressed and found an equaliser in the 22nd minute, as Bryan Cristante ghosted into the six-yard box to head home from Leonardo Spinazzola’s inviting delivery.

Having gained a foothold in the contest, the visitors looked to assert their authority on proceedings before the interval, but it was Genoa who restored their lead on the stroke of HT when Retegui blasted a clinical volley beyond Rui Patrício for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Clearly unimpressed by his side’s first-half display, Mourinho turned to Andrea Belotti at the start of the second period. However, for all their possession, Roma continued to toil in the final third, with Genoa holding firm under pressure.

Mourinho looked less than impressed with his side
Determined to make up for their worst start to a Serie A season in five years, the visitors looked to up the ante with time ticking into the final 25 minutes, but they fell further behind against the run of play in the 74th minute, as Morten Thorsby headed home from close range to give the hosts a two-goal advantage.

That goal settled any lingering nerves among the home support, and Genoa added a late fourth through Junior Messias, who swept a first-time strike into the bottom corner from Morten Frendrup’s cut-back to wrap up an impressive three points for Gilardino’s men.

Genoa vs Roma stats
As for Roma, they’ll be desperate to return to winning ways against Frosinone at the weekend after picking up just one victory in their opening six SA matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Radu Drăgușin (Genoa)

See a summary of the match at Flashscore

