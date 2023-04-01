Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster

Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
The stage was set for the final with fans already in the stadium
Profimedia
The Turkish Super Cup final, which was set to be played between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday, has been postponed amid a row between the clubs and Saudi authorities, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the cancellation, which was reported by various media outlets.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had said they would not play in the final at Al-Awwal Park stadium if they were not allowed to wear t-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the warm-up ahead of the match.

Turkish media said Saudi officials had rejected this demand, though it was not clear why. The match coincides with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the secular Turkish Republic.

There had also been media reports that Turkey's national anthem and flag would not be allowed at the final but the Turkish Football Federation earlier said they would feature.

Turkey's sports minister, football federation chief and the heads of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were holding talks on the situation, state broadcaster TRT said.

The incident came amid a recent warming of relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in July amid efforts to repair ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

The reported cancellation of the final added to what has been a controversy-filled month for Turkish football.

The president of top-tier club Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, was arrested on December 12th for punching a referee in the face at the end of a match. The TFF imposed a permanent ban on Koca and also sanctioned Ankaragucu.

The Turkish league was temporarily suspended due to the violence and when it resumed Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in a Super Lig game against Trabzonspor. The game was then abandoned.

Mentions
FootballFenerbahceGalatasaraySuper Cup
