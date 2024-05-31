Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce

José Mourinho is set to join Fenerbahce
José Mourinho is set to join FenerbahceProfimedia
Jose Mourinho won't be out of work for long. The famous Portuguese coach departed the Roma bench in January, but hasn't allowed himself much time to rest.

According to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the former Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager is expected to take over the reins at Turkey's Fenerbahce ahead of the new season.

Mourinho is said to have agreed a two-year contract with the Istanbul-based outfit, which includes an option for a possible extension for another season.

The deal between the club and the Portuguese coach was negotiated by well-known agent Jorge Mendes - now all that is needed is to sign all the formal documents.

Fenerbahce will be Mourinho's tenth club as manager - he has coached Benfica, Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Tottenham and Roma so far.

Mourinho could meet Edin Dzeko, whom he briefly managed at Roma, in Istanbul.

The Turkish club also has Brazilian Fred, with whom the Portuguese worked at Man Utd, alongside stars like Dusan Tadic and Michy Batshuayi in their ranks.

Fenerbahce were led by Turkish coach Ismail Kartal last season, under whose guidance the club lost only once in the league, collecting 99 points.

That was not enough to win the trophy, though, as rivals Galatasaray finished with an incredible 102 points. The wait for the 20th Turkish title has now stretched to 10 years.

Yes, change settings