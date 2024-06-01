Turkish club Fenerbahce announce official negotiations with Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is set to become Fenerbahce manager
Mourinho is set to become Fenerbahce managerReuters
Jose Mourinho (61) has begun negotiations with Fenerbahce over the head coach role, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Saturday, as the Portuguese manager looks to return to coaching after being sacked by Italian side AS Roma earlier this year.

"Negotiations have started with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the position of coach," the club said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The well-travelled coach who has been in charge of some of the biggest clubs in Europe is set to take over a team that finished second in the Super Lig - three points behind champions and Istanbul rivals Galatasaray.

If he is appointed, Mourinho would replace Turkish boss Ismail Kartal who oversaw only one loss in the league but six draws proved to be costly in the title race.

Mourinho, who has won trophies with clubs such as Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, will be tasked with helping Fenerbahce win their first league title since the 2013-14 season.

He also helped Roma to clinch their first European trophy when they won the third-tier Europa Conference League in 2022 while he also guided them to the Europa League final the following year, losing to Sevilla on penalties.

But he was sacked in January this year when Roma were ninth in Serie A. He was replaced by former Italy player Daniele De Rossi and Roma eventually finished sixth to qualify for the Europa League.

