Danish Superliga wins EU lawsuit forbidding Super League to register name as trademark

Danish Superliga wins EU lawsuit forbidding Super League to register name as trademark
Brondby are the current Danish Superliga champions
Brondby are the current Danish Superliga champions
AFP
A possible future European Super League will not be able to register "Super League" as a trademark in the European Union after a ruling in favour of the Danish Superliga, a trademark jointly owned by Danish clubs, the league said on Wednesday.

European Super League Company S.L. have attempted to register their trademark in the EU but Superligaen believed that this would be an infringement, it said in a statement.

"We are very happy that the EU's trademark authority has agreed that the trademark 'THE SUPER LEAGUE' in the EU will violate the value that the Danish clubs have invested in 3F Superliga," said the Danish Superliga CEO Claus Thomsen.

The European Super League, assisted by sports development company A22, can appeal the decision.

