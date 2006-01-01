Advertisement
  Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland

Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland

England bounced back from Thursday’s defeat to Greece to outline their promotion intentions from UEFA Nations League Group B2, recording just a second win in seven away matches in the competition with a 3-1 victory over Finland in Helsinki.

Perhaps sensing England might be fragile after their last-gasp 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley, the hosts had a promising start, and Topi Keskinen unfortunately scuffed wide after Benjamin Kallman’s initial effort was blocked.

Still, with the Three Lions unbeaten in 12 previous meetings with Finland, it was no shock when Angel Gomes brilliantly shuffled a through pass to Jack Grealish, who finished past Lukas Hradecky for his second goal in three matches since being left out of the squad that finished European Championships runners-up.

Sitting bottom of Group B2 and potentially even looking at effective relegation today, Finland needed to step up, and they duly made a strong account of themselves during the remainder of the half.

Aside from Declan Rice’s skied effort, chances were at a premium for England, while there were promising signs from the likes of Keskinen and Fredrik Jensen before the break, with the latter blazing over the near post as he looked to restore parity.

That could have been classed as a clear chance for Jensen, but it was nothing compared to his next, which he scooped over the bar after receiving it from Keskinen just a few yards from goal.

Hradecky was equal to shots from Cole Palmer and Rice, meanwhile, but he couldn’t do anything about England’s second, as Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted a sumptuous free-kick over the wall to nestle into the top corner.

Inspired by that lead-extender, substitute Ollie Watkins soon beat his man on the left and squared across goal for Rice to tap in a third.

Just as it looked like England were headed for a third clean sheet in four matches under Lee Carsley, Arttu Hoskonen rose to head in Leo Walta’s corner at the near post, but that deserved goal for Finland proved a mere consolation.

Despite again not quite being at their best, an ultimately comfortable win sent England provisionally equal with Greece on nine points at the top of the Group B2 standings.

Carsley and co will therefore be hoping for an Ireland victory later on Sunday, the exact opposite of what Markku Kanerva will be wanting, as a result to that effect would see the Huuhkajat all-but relegated to end a three-season spell in League B.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

See all of our stats from this match here.

