LIVE: Second half underway in UEFA Nations League final between Croatian and Spain

It feels like Croatia deserve a trophy, finally, after valiant efforts at recent major tournaments and they have the chance to lift some silverware tonight. They will have their work cut out for them, however, as their opposition, Spain, is determined to get coach Luis de la Fuente's era off to a flying start by winning the third edition of the Nations League.

Croatia outplayed hosts the Netherlands in their semi-final but needed extra time to get over the line. Spain, meanwhile, bettered Italy thanks to a late winner from Joselu in their final-four encounter. Who will have the edge tonight in Rotterdam?

First Half

Croatian and Spanish players battle for the ball Profimedia

A cagey first half typical of a final didn’t produce much for the fans to cheer about. Both sides carved out a couple of shots but neither goalkeeper was seriously threatened. A goal could change the complexion of the game instantly in the second half.