  4. Madueke among surprise names in Carsley's first England squad

Madueke among surprise names in Carsley's first England squad

Madueke named in interim manager Carsley's first England squad
AFP / SHAUN BOTTERILL / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Interim England manager Lee Carsley (50) has named his first squad ahead of UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland - including a few surprise selections.

The core group from the Three Lions' 2024 European Championship campaign remains the same, with the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka all featuring.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has been handed a surprise call-up, alongside Manchester City forward Jack Grealish.

Madueke has had a fine start to the season, netting a hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-2 thrashing of Wolves, while Grealish is still struggling for regular minutes at City.

Alongside Madueke and Grealish are surprise inclusions like Levi Colwill, Valentino Livramento and Rico Lewis as well as Nottingham Forests' Morgan Gibbs-White and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

Jude Bellingham misses out on the first international break of the season due to a knee injury suffered in training with Real Madrid.

England are first in action against Ireland on Saturday, September 7th before facing Finland on Tuesday, September 10th.

More to follow.

FootballUEFA Nations LeagueEnglandNoni MaduekeJack GrealishLee CarsleyPhil FodenHarry KaneBukayo SakaLevi ColwillMorgan Gibbs-WhiteRico LewisValentino LivramentoJude BellinghamAngel Gomes
