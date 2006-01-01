Memphis Depay dropped by the Netherlands for Nations League clashes next month

Memphis Depay has been left out of a preliminary squad named by the Netherlands for their opening two matches in the Nations League next month, with a number of new names being called up.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman on Friday named a preliminary list of 35 players that he will cut in two weeks' time ahead of the League A Group Three games against Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on September 7 and Germany in Amsterdam three days later.

Called up for the first time is winger Crysencio Summerville, who moved to West Ham from Leeds United earlier this month, and Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

Another notable call-up is 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax, who won a cap last November but was not included in the squad for this year’s European Championship in Germany where the Dutch reached the semi-finals.

Memphis, who has not yet found a new club after leaving Atletico Madrid, is dropped, along with Georginio Wijnaldum and Daley Blind, who announced his retirement from the Dutch team earlier this week.

Frenkie de Jong has still not recovered from the ankle injury that caused him to miss the European Championship.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Jorrel Hato (Ajax), Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa), Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Brighton)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham), Wout Weghorst (Burnley), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United).