Argentina keeps their unbeaten streak against Peru alive following 1-0 victory

Flashscore
Lautaro Martinez pumps his fist in the air as Argentina continues their dominance over Peru with a 1-0 victory.
Lautaro Martinez pumps his fist in the air as Argentina continues their dominance over Peru with a 1-0 victory.
Argentina extended their unbeaten streak in head-to-heads against Peru to 18 games with a deserved 1-0 victory in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier at La Bombonera.

The hosts were happy to let Peru see plenty of the ball in the opening exchanges, instead looking to profit from rapid counterattacks as the visitors looked nervous and gave away possession in dangerous areas.

Enzo Fernandez was the first to threaten as he broke through on goal, but his touch deserted him and he could only scramble the ball into the side netting from close range.

Argentina’s counterattacks continued to cause problems and they came even closer on 20 minutes when Julian Alvarez was played in on goal, but his fiercely struck drive hit the near post and went behind.

The visitors reacted by retreating and managed to successfully see off a flurry of Lionel Messi set-piece deliveries to see the first half end goalless.

The second half started in the same vein as Argentina looked for the opening goal, and it came 10 minutes after the restart. Messi found space to pick out Lautaro Martinez with a pinpoint cross and the Inter Milan striker found the top corner with an acrobatic volley.

The Peruvian players struggled to create any clear-cut chances, but they did come close with 15 minutes to go when Sergio Pena let fly from distance, but his shot fizzed over the bar. The hosts had chances to double their lead as La Bicolor committed players forward, but they were wasteful with their final ball but ultimately held on for the 1-0 win.

The result sees Argentina strengthen their position at the top of the group with second-placed Uruguay taking on Brazil, while Peru’s hopes of reaching the World Cup appear to be getting desperate as they slump to the bottom, six points adrift of the playoff spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lionel Messi (Argentina) 

See all the match stats here.

Follow the South American qualifiers here.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipArgentinaPeruLionel MessiJulian AlvarezEnzo FernandezLautaro MartinezSergio PenaBrazilUruguay
