Brazil reportedly sack interim coach Diniz and look at Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior

Fernando Diniz combined his work for Brazil with his duties at Fluminense
Reuters
Coach Fernando Diniz (49) will no longer be in charge of the Brazil national team, two sources informed of the decision said on Friday, adding that Sao Paulo coach Dorival Junior (61) is being considered for the job.

Diniz, who was appointed on an interim basis, had a one-year contract but led Brazil for six games in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, with three defeats, one draw and two wins. He combined his work with Fluminense, the club with which he won the Copa Libertadores last year.

"Diniz's departure is due to the national team's results, which were not as expected," said one of the sources. Brazil are in sixth place in the South American World Cup qualifying standings.

"Ednaldo approached the president of Fluminense (Mario Bittencourt) to thank him for letting Diniz go at a time when the national team needed him.

"He then called Diniz himself to tell him that he was looking for a new coach and that he would no longer be in the plans after finding his replacement," added a second source.

The coach's departure from the national team is part of the strategy of the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, to change the team's strategy for 2024.

The CBF was looking to Carlo Ancelotti to take over this year, but the Italian preferred to renew his contract with Real Madrid. Now, Rodrigues' favourite to lead the team is Dorival, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Ednaldo has already opened talks with the president of Sao Paulo, Julio Casares, to express his interest in Dorival Jr," said the second source.

"He explained that he was in a hurry and wanted Dorival soon because of the start of the season. Julio said he was going to talk to Dorival and that the situation would be resolved by Monday."

The decision came a day after Rodrigues returned to the helm of the CBF, thanks to a decision by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after being removed in early December by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

