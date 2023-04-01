FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup

FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia sole bidder to host 2034 World Cup
FIFA have now all but confirmed the next two World Cups
Reuters
Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed, the global governing body said on Tuesday.

FIFA had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament by October 31st, and Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after the announcement on October 4th.

Australia said on Tuesday it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

"As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024," FIFA said.

FIFA also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal and Spain with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.

On October 4th, FIFA announced that the combined bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal would host the 2030 World Cup subject to the completion of a successful bidding process.

