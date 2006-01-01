Guinea stun Algeria as Senegal held in World Cup qualifiers

Guinea stun Algeria as Senegal held in World Cup qualifiers

Fiston Mayele was on target for Democratic Republic of Congo
Fiston Mayele was on target for Democratic Republic of CongoAFP
Fiston Mayele equalised five minutes from full-time as the Democratic Republic of Congo held hosts Senegal to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup Group B qualifier in Diamniadio on Thursday.

Senegal, without injured talisman Sadio Mane, have taken five points from a possible nine in a shaky start to their bid to reach the finals with only the top team in the pool guaranteed a place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The west African side led through Pape Matar Sarr but dropped more points having also drawn with Togo in November.

Sudan top the standings with seven points as they sprung a surprise with a 2-0 win in Mauritania in Nouakchott following a 15th-minute opener from Saifeldin Bakhit and an own goal by home defender Aly Abeid.

Algeria won their first two qualifiers but were beaten 2-1 at home by Guinea on Thursday in another shock result.

Morlaye Sylla gave Guinea the lead but Algeria equalised following an own goal from Yasser Balde before the visitors hit the front again through Aguibou Camara.

A quick-fire brace from Trezeguet put Egypt 2-0 up at home to Burkina Faso in Cairo, but they were made to sweat when Lassina Traore pulled one back just before the hour mark.

The Pharaohs held on, however, to maintain their 100% start to the qualifiers as they lead Group A by four points after three rounds.

Second-placed Guinea-Bissau were held to a 0-0 home draw by Ethiopia.

Jordan Ayew scored a 94th-minute winner for Ghana to earn what could be a precious away win in Bamako following a 2-1 victory over Mali.

Kamory Doumbia had given the home side the lead, but Ernest Nuamah equalised and Ayew came off the bench to claim all three points.

Libya moved top of Group D with a 2-1 home win over Mauritius, with all the goals coming in the first half in Benghazi.

Faisal Al Badri converted a penalty for Libya but they were pegged back when Kevin Bru equalised. Ahmed Ekrawa scored the winner for the hosts five minutes before the break.

Malawi picked up a second win in three games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in Lilongwe, while Benin beat Rwanda 1-0 in neutral Abidjan.

Congo's fixture with Niger was not played after local media reported the former had failed to arrive in neutral Kinshasa for what was their home game.

FIFA did not respond to a Reuters request for comment about the status of the match.

