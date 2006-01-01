Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Late Burgess own goal denies Australia as Japan's winning run ends

Late Burgess own goal denies Australia as Japan's winning run ends

Mitoma celebrates after Australia's own goal
Mitoma celebrates after Australia's own goal
Australia halted Japan's rampant start to the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers but were denied a shock win over the group leaders when a Cameron Burgess own goal saw the teams share a 1-1 draw at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday.

Burgess put the ball in his own net 14 minutes from time after Shogo Taniguchi had scored an earlier own goal to give the Australians hope of a second consecutive World Cup qualifying win since Tony Popovic took over as coach.

Australia eked out the draw despite having their preparations for the game affected by their late arrival due to traffic congestion on the roads around Saitama.

"My experience as part of this team is that in the most difficult moments that's when the boys stand up, no excuses," said Australia captain Jackson Irvine.

"To put in a performance like that tonight, I'm very proud of everybody. The calmness and composure we had to show, having to defend in hard moments right to the very last ball, it's a top foundation for us to move forward with."

The draw ends Japan's run of consecutive wins in World Cup qualifying at nine, during which time Hajime Moriyasu's side had not conceded a goal.

The Samurai Blue remain top of Group C, moving to 10 points from four games while second-placed Australia have five points, with four of those claimed since Popovic replaced Graham Arnold.

Popovic set his side up in an ultra-defensive formation and the conservative approach paid off as Australia stifled a Japan attack that had scored 14 times in the previous three games.

The former defender made six changes to the side that defeated China 3-1 in his first game in charge on Thursday, including handing 34-year-old Macarthur FC midfielder Luke Brattan his international debut.

Ao Tanaka, meanwhile, started for Japan in place of Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo and it was the Leeds United man who fed Takefusa Kubo for an early opportunity, only for the Real Sociedad man to find the side netting of Joe Gauci's goal.

Match stats
Match stats

Kaoru Mitoma took aim 11 minutes before the break after Takumi Minamino had laid Hidemasa Morita's pass from deep into his path but Australia defender Jason Geria's shoulder deflected the ball wide of the target.

The Japanese side dominated until the 58th minute when, in a rare foray forward, Lewis Miller sent over a low centre from the right that Taniguchi sliced past keeper Zion Suzuki despite being under no pressure.

The introduction of Keito Nakamura gave Japan added penetration down the left and it was the winger who unlocked the defence with a jinking run before Burgess redirected a perfect centre into his own net to earn the hosts a point.

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipCameron BurgessShogo TaniguchiJason GeriaAustraliaJapan
