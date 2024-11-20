Advertisement
  4. Uruguay secures second-place spot with 1-1 draw against Brazil

Chris Heath
Uruguay players breathe a sigh of relief as they solidify their second-place spot in qualifiers.
Uruguay players breathe a sigh of relief as they solidify their second-place spot in qualifiers. AFP / Arisson Marinho
Uruguay took one step closer to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, solidifying their second-place spot in South American qualifying after a 1-1 draw against Brazil at the Fonte Nova Arena.

Looking unlikely to finish top of CONMEBOL qualification for a fifth time in succession, an inconsistent Brazil side (W5, D2, L4) began determinedly back on home soil, dominating possession in the opening quarter-hour.

In response, the closest the visitors came to calling Ederson into action was Federico Valverde’s 30th-minute free-kick that rippled the side netting. A lack of clear-cut chances was the theme of an unimaginative first half, as Raphinha – who netted a brace in the Selecao’s last H2H victory back in October 2021 – disappointingly dragged his shot wide 10 minutes before the break to conclude the action.

However, Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa’s HT team talk clearly inspired his side into action come the 55th minute, as Valverde’s determination to get past his marker allowed him the space to curl a shot into the far corner.

Nonetheless, the visitors’ lead did not last very long, as Gerson got Brazil back on level terms with a fierce volley from the edge of the area that flew straight past Sergio Rochet.

Following that seven-minute spell, both nations again failed to deliver in front of goal for the rest of the game, as only an effort straight at Ederson from substitute Rodrigo Aguirre and a rocket from Raphinha that whistled over the bar got the supporters off their seats.

A point apiece will play more into Uruguay's hands than the five-time World Cup winners, with La Celeste remaining in second place, five points behind group leaders Argentina, and more importantly, seven points clear of the inter-confederation play-off spot with six qualifiers to play.

Meanwhile, Brazil disappointingly occupies fifth, albeit with a five-point buffer in the automatic qualification positions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

See all the match stats here.

Follow the South American qualifiers here.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipBrazilUruguayFederico ValverdeEderson MoraesRodrigo AguirreSergio RochetGerson Santos da SilvaArgentina
