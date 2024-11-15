Advertisement
Venezuela come back to snatch draw from Brazil in World Cup qualifier

Akhil Fisher
Venezuela stuns fans as they tie Brazil in World Cup qualifiers
Venezuela stuns fans as they tie Brazil in World Cup qualifiers
Brazil were denied a 10th successive FIFA World Cup (WC) qualification victory on Venezuelan soil, as La Vinotinto came from a goal down to rescue a crucial point at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín, with the stalemate marking a second successive H2H draw. 

As the only CONMEBOL nation never to reach a WC, an unbeaten Venezuela side on home soil narrowly escaped early danger. First, Raphinha’s close-range shot flew over the crossbar, before Ederson produced a brilliant point-blank save from Jhon Murillo’s effort after a backline slip.

Brazil soon ramped up the pressure, with Vinicius Junior rattling the woodwork on a first-time volley and Rafael Romo denying Gerson’s thunderous long-range strike.

However, defensive errors nearly cost the visitors when Ederson’s poor goal kick set up Salomon Rondon, but the keeper quickly atoned with a rapid intervention to block the low shot. La Vinotinto’s defence remained vulnerable though, and Raphinha redeemed himself for his earlier miss with a stunning left-footed free-kick in off the right post, offering Dorival Júnior some relief as HT loomed.

Fernando Batista played his trump card by introducing Telasco Segovia following the break, and the 21-year-old delivered with an unstoppable drive into the top corner, restoring parity in brilliant fashion.

Moments later, Vinícius won a penalty after being brought down by Romo, but the Venezuelan stood strong to deny him with a fantastic save, and the Real Madrid forward failed to bury the rebound by the narrowest of margins. 

An end-to-end affair ensued for the remaining 30 minutes, yet despite half-chances at either end, neither side ultimately claimed the upper hand, with tempers flaring at the death. Venezuela ended the game with 10 men as Alexander González was sent off for a rash challenge on Gabriel Martinelli, moments before lashing out at Vinícius.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Despite rescuing a significant point and extending their impressive undefeated streak to six games at home, Venezuela remain winless in as many successive matches since beating Jamaica in the Copa América 2024.

They remain on the edge of the qualification spots in seventh place, while Brazil temporarily move to within five points of rivals and table-toppers Argentina. The Seleção continue their sub-par form, now winless in four of their last five away WC qualification games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rafael Romo (Venezuela)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballBrazilVenezuelaWorld ChampionshipRafael RomoVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorRaphael Dias BelloliEderson Moraes
