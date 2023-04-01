Canada held to a surprise stalemate after missing penalty against Nigeria

Canada held to a surprise stalemate after missing penalty against Nigeria
Canada failed to capitalise on their domination and had to settle for a draw against a stubborn Nigeria side, missing a penalty as they failed to win for the fifth time in their last six games.

Canada were expected to cruise to victory and dominate the contest with ease against a rather inexperienced Nigeria side, but as has been the trend in the early days of this 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, things did not go according to plan.

Despite the fact the CONCACAF giants dominated possession and moved the ball around with confidence, they struggled to create anything even remotely dangerous in the final third.

Nigeria played with long balls for their forward, Asisat Oshoala, and she managed to single-handedly trouble the Canadian backline with her physicality and blistering runs.

Ultimately though, the chances weren't there for either side, and the first half ended with just one shot on target for Nigeria, via Ifeoma Onumonu from outside the box.

Canada started the second half with a more aggressive approach and had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock with a penalty in the 50th minute, but the team's best player and all-time scorer, Christine Sinclair, missed the spot kick after a marvellous save from Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Had she scored, Sinclair would've become the first player, man or woman, to score in six different World Cups.

The missed penalty didn't stop Canada from pushing forward, but their inability to create anything in the final third, as well as Nigeria's impressive defensive display, limited their chances.

Unable to penetrate the opposing defence despite their attacking-minded approach, the favourites struggled as the half went on, while Nigeria deployed a more negative approach and focused almost entirely on protecting the draw. They were successful in doing so, despite a late sending-off of Deborah Abiodun, in what will ultimately end up as one of the biggest shocks of the World Cup.

Canada will aim to clinch their first win of the tournament when taking on Ireland on July 26, while Nigeria will vie to earn another upset against one of the co-hosts, New Zealand, one day earlier.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria)

